Wigan Warriors forward Joe Greenwood sets out blueprint for World Club Challenge glory

Joe Greenwood has revealed the approach which will motivate him as he prepares for the World Club Challenge - make it personal.

The England forward has started the new season well, scoring a try in the 34-16 win against Leeds last Friday.

And Wigan will be hoping his size will help cause the Sydney Roosters some headaches in Sunday's mouth-watering clash of the NRL and Super League champions.

Greenwood and the Warriors will begin their preparations today, which will include addressing areas to improve and scrutinising footage of their opponents.

And the 25-year-old says it starts with him trying to ensure he wins his personal duel with his rival back-rower.

"Other players may see it differently but, in my opinion, I look at it like you want to beat your opposite number," said Greenwood, who may face either Australia captain Boyd Cordner or off-season recruit Angus Crichton.

"Everyone is human, no-one is a robot - if you're blowing a bit, it's a good chance they're blowing a bit.

"So it starts with wanting to get the upper hand on my opposite number.

"To test yourself against the best in the world, in front of a massive crowd... it's huge.

"Everyone relates to the NRL before Super League in my view, and you want people to recognise the English players."

Wigan have made no secret of the fact they want a sell-out crowd at the DW Stadium as they bid to win the WCC for a record fifth time.

They at least head into the showdown with a bit of confidence following last Friday's victory, which moved Adrian Lam's side to zero points on the ladder.

"We played well but there's a lot of improvement for next week - we were six or seven out of 10," said Greenwood, who faced the Roosters as both a St Helens and Gold Coast Titans player.

"Lammy said at full-time that we missed eight good try-scoring chances and so we need to make sure we take those chances with both hands, because they'll not come along too often, as well as tidy up our D (defence) as well."