Wigan Warriors' George Williams among early leading contenders for Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

George Williams' improved form has propelled him into the early leading contenders for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.



The England halfback collected a maximum three points for last week's hat-trick heroics at Salford and backed that up with one point from Sunday's 42-0 win against Catalans.

Williams is now Wigan's highest ranked player in the leaderboard for the coveted award, with seven points.

He is now in joint sixth-place, five points behind leader James Roby (12).

Warrington's Stefan Ratchford (10) and Blake Austin (nine), Wakefield's Danny Brough (nine) and Castleford's Paul McShane (nine) are also ahead of the Warriors' marquee man.

Wakefield's David Fifita, Hull FC's Jamie Shaul and Warrington's Daryl Clark are tied with Williams on seven points.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel received a makeover this year. A former player, chosen from a select panel, watches each Super League game and awards point to the three best players - three points down to one - which are accrued over the season.

Joe Burgess' hat-trick against Catalans saw him rewarded with the maximum three points, with centre Oliver Gildart getting two - their first points on the leaderboard.

The only other players on the leaderboard are Sean O'Loughlin (two points), Thomas Leuluai (two points) and Liam Marshall (one point).