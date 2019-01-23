Wigan Warriors' George Williams to draw next round of Challenge Cup

George Williams will conduct the draw for the second round of the Coral Challenge Cup alongside ex-Warrior Micky Higham.

The Coral Challenge Cup second round draw will take place on Monday, January 28 at 6pm live from the clubhouse of either Wigan St Patricks or Leigh East on the BBC Sport website, depending on the result of their first-round tie this Saturday.

Higham lifted the famous trophy at Wembley Stadium with his previous club, Warrington Wolves, in 2009, 2010 and 2012. Two-times Super League Grand Final winner Williams, a former Wigan St Patricks player, played in his first Challenge Cup final in 2017 against Hull FC.

The 26 winners from this weekend’s Round One fixtures will be drawn in 13 ties which will take place on February 9-10.

Fans will be able to watch two of this weekend’s first round ties with no charge.

Saturday’s trans-Pennine meeting of Orrell St James and Underbank Rangers from Holmfirth will be shown on the RFL’s Our League channel (web and app), while Sunday’s historic meeting of Millom and Red Star Belgrade in Cumbria will be shown by the BBC on their online platforms.