Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith puts the boot into Aussies to secure series triumph for England academy

England academy were celebrating tonight after beating the touring Aussie Schoolboys 18-6 at Leeds’ Headingley.

The victory secured a 2-0 series triumph following their victory at Leigh last week.

Warriors’ young half Harry Smith struck five goals and St Helens’ Jack Welsby – a Shevington native – bagged two tries for England, who led 16-6 at half-time.

Warriors’ Joe Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies and Ethan Harvard also played.

More than 1,500 fans braved the cold to watch the game and many more followed the action through the RFL’s streaming service.

The Aussies led 6-2 midway through the first-half before England took a grip of the contest.

Meanwhile, in Warriors’ academy news, teenage prop Caine Barnes will head out on season-long loan with Workington next season.

And Warriors U19s will face West Wales Raiders in a pre-season friendly at Stebonheath Park on Saturday February 2.