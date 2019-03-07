Wigan Warriors have it 'worse' than Huddersfield, says Giants coach

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford says all the pressure is on Wigan tomorrow night.

The Giants are bottom of the table after losing their opening four matches while Adrian Lam’s Wigan are only just above them after winning back the two points they were docked for a salary cap breach.

“We need to start collectively putting in some 80-minute performances and I know, when we do that, we will start winning games,” Woolford said. “I’ve got no doubt about that.

“The boys are down a little bit at the moment confidence wise because losing can become a habit just like winning can be.

“But I’ve been in this position plenty of times as a player and I’ve been in this position as a coach and I know things will turn. We have to stick together and believe. It’s only a matter of time before it turns. Wigan are in a similar boat to us, probably worse, because they’re one of the more fancied teams.

“From the outside looking in, the expectation on Wigan is a lot more than it is on Huddersfield.”

Woolford is set to recall overseas duo Akuila Uate and Sebastine Ikahihifo after dropping them for last week’s game against Hull.

Uate was the Giants’ major close-season signing while Ikahihifo has failed to recapture the form that earned him a place in the 2017 Dream Team.

“Sebastine has really let himself down,” Woolford said. “He knows he needs to be better and we’re working with him to try and get him there.

“There’s eight interchanges now, not 10, so we need more out of our middles. They need to be able to play more consistently for longer and that’s an issue not only with Sebastine. To be fair all our middles haven’t been at their best.”

Leeds, who are sandwiched between Wigan and Huddersfield, face a tricky hurdle against a rejuvenated Hull while London Broncos’ next test is an away game against St Helens.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have bolstered their backroom staff with the addition of ex-Leicester Tigers strength-and-conditioning coach Oliver Richardson as their new head of performance.