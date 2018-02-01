Wigan Warriors help design own ‘chair mattresses’ for flight Down Under!

Wigan have helped design their own portable mattress to help their players sleep better on their flight to Australia.

Warriors’ head of performance Mark Bitcon teamed up with their ‘official sleep partners’ Sealy to create the special aid.

Wigan's head of performance Mark Bitcon (right) worked with Sealy on the project

Each player will be given a Sealy TravelPRO to place over their flight seats.

Wigan boast it uses the latest in sleep technology and design – including fibres to ‘get rid of negative static charges from personal electronic devices’, foam to relieve pressure, and support for the lower spine – to help their stars get the best rest possible on the long-haul trip.

They fly out of England on Saturday lunchtime, less than a full week before they play Hull FC in Wollongong – the first Super League game to be staged outside of Europe.

Wigan also play an enhibition match against South Sydney before returning to England to resume their Super League campaign.

Bitcon said: “With rest and recovery being such an important factor when it comes to player performance, the TravelPRO is going to be invaluable on the upcoming long-haul flight.

“We need the players in peak physical condition to make this a game to remember. The Sealy team really has created something which has exceeded our expectations”.

Holly Housby, marketing controller at Sealy UK, who oversaw the creation of the TravelPRO, said: “This is a truly fantastic joint creation from the Wigan Warriors and Sealy. We’re absolutely delighted with the result and we’ve been able to incorporate some of the most advanced sleep technology into a portable, made-to-measure seat cover that can be used again and again. It truly is a unique piece of kit that will hopefully give the players an advantage on the pitch.”