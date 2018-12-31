Wigan Warriors hooker Josh Ganson admits he took ‘a step back’ last season

Young hooker Josh Ganson is on a mission to land a new contract with Wigan - admitting he took a step back in 2018.

The 20-year-old played just three times last season, coming off the bench in matches against Widnes and Hull KR (twice) and not figuring from June. It was not the progress he had envisaged after making five appearances in his breakthrough year in 2017.

He blames himself for not seizing his opportunities and insists lessons have been learned as he eyes a place in Adrian Lam’s side.

Ganson said: “I played three games last season. I was hoping for more, it wasn’t the year I wanted.

“The previous season, I played five games and I was still in the Under-19s, so last season was a bit of a disappointment for me, really.

“A bit was down to myself – the squad stayed pretty fit – but when I got my chance, I didn’t do enough to stick in the team.

“There’s a new coach now and it’s a fresh start for everyone, and hopefully I can impress as much as I can and stick into the team.

“I can’t afford not to - it’s the last year of my contract.” Ganson is one of several fringe players too old for the U19s and after hopes of reviving a competitive reserve league crumbled, they

will probably need to have spells on dual-registration or loan to chalk up some game-time.

Wigan will again partner with Swinton for dual-reg links next season.

“I think it’s massively important to get a real reserves, not just for me but a lot of players,” said Ganson.

“You’re stuck, if you can’t play. They said they’d sort one out for this year but I don’t think it’s happening again. It’s disappointing.”

Lam has already watched Ganson play. The hooker – son of ex-referee Steve – was in the England academy side in 2016 which lost to an Australian Schoolboys outfit featuring Lam’s son, Lachlan.