Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge: A history in pictures As Wigan Warriors aim for a record-extending fifth World Club Challenge title, we delve into the archive to take a look at previous clashes against Aussie sides Warriors are seeking a fifth World Club Challenge crown on Sunday 1. 1987: Wigan 8 Manly 2 A huge crowd of 36,895 packed into Central Park to see Wigan win the title for the first time 2. 1991: Wigan 21 Penrith 4 David Myers and Sam Panapa crossed for the Cherry and Whites, with Joe Lydon landing a drop goal 3. 1992: Wigan 8 Brisbane 22 Shaun Edwards scored Wigans only try and Frano Botica kicked two goals, but Brisbane took the spoils 4. 1994: Brisbane 14 Wigan 20 Wigan became the only British team to win a World Club Challenge in Australia on a night that has pride of place in rugby league folklore