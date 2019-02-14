Wigan lift the trophy in 2017

Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge: A history in pictures

As Wigan Warriors aim for a record-extending fifth World Club Challenge title, we delve into the archive to take a look at previous clashes against Aussie sides

Warriors are seeking a fifth World Club Challenge crown on Sunday

A huge crowd of 36,895 packed into Central Park to see Wigan win the title for the first time

1. 1987: Wigan 8 Manly 2

David Myers and Sam Panapa crossed for the Cherry and Whites, with Joe Lydon landing a drop goal

2. 1991: Wigan 21 Penrith 4

Shaun Edwards scored Wigans only try and Frano Botica kicked two goals, but Brisbane took the spoils

3. 1992: Wigan 8 Brisbane 22

Wigan became the only British team to win a World Club Challenge in Australia on a night that has pride of place in rugby league folklore

4. 1994: Brisbane 14 Wigan 20

