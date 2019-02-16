Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge - test your knowledge

How well do you know Wigan's World Club Challenge history?

Take our 15-point quiz - don't scroll down too fast, the answers are at the bottom!

1. Who scored all of Wigan’s points in the 8-2 win against Manly in 1987?

2. It’s well-known the Central Park crowd was nearly 37,000 – but on what day of the week did the ‘87 game take place?

3. Who started at full-back in the 1992 World Club Challenge?

4. In the 1994 WCC, Gary Connolly (pictured below) played full-back. Who were Wigan’s two centres?

5. In '94, Australian commentator Ray Warren quipped “Is he having a game or what. Wow. Jason Robinson. He will be the...” - what?

6. Which two future Wigan players started for Brisbane in both the 1992 and 1994 WCCs?

7. Who was the official man of the match in the 1991 WCC against Penrith in Liverpool?

8. In the 1997 expanded series, which four Australian teams did Wigan face?

9. In the 2011 WCC against St George Illawarra, who scored two tries for Wigan?

10. Who scored a hat-trick in the 2017 World Club Challenge?

11. Between them, how many World Club Challenges did Dean Bell and Kris Radlinski win?

12. Wigan have won the World Club Challenge four times but how many times have they been runners-up?

13. Who was the coach in charge of St George-Illawarra on the night they beat Wigan in 2011?

14. There were two former New Zealand internationals in the Wigan side which beat Cronulla. Who?

15. How did Michael Jennings make history when he played for Sydney Roosters against Wigan in the 2014 World Club Challenge?

Answers below:

1. David Stephenson.

2. Wednesday.

3. Andre Stoop.

4. Sam Panapa and Barrie Jon Mather.

5. Mayor of Wigan.

6. Steve Renouf and Julian O’Neill.

7. Frano Botica.

8. Brisbane, Canterbury, Canberra and Hunter Mariners.

9. George Carmont.

10. Joe Burgess.

11. None.

12. Three.

13. Steve Price - now at Warrington. Head coach Wayne Bennett flew home for family reasons.

14. Thomas Leuluai and Frank-Paul Nuuausala.

15. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in a WCC.