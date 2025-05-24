Wigan Warriors injury latest as key duo suffer blows in win over Catalans Dragons
Matt Peet’s side were impressive on both sides of the ball against Catalans, scoring tries through Jai Field, Walters, Liam Marshall (2), Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Bevan French and Harry Smith to secure a 48-0 victory, and ultimately, the two points.
And perhaps the only negatives to come away from the game in the south of France were the injuries to front-row duo Thompson and Walters.
England international Thompson left the action inside 15 minutes with a rib injury and was replaced by Walters. However, towering forward Walters was then forced from the field in the first half with a lower leg injury.
Asked about Walters in his post-match press conference, Peet replied: “Not too sure, he’s on crutches, it’s his lower leg, so I expect we’ll be without him for a few weeks.
“I don’t think that (it is an existing injury), I don’t think it’s that, but it’s too early to tell.”
Asked if there were any other injuries to come from the game, Peet replied: “Not that I know of, I’ve just come straight up here (to the press conference), but everyone else finished the game.
“Luke Thompson, something around his rib area, so we’ll find out a bit more in the coming days.”
Meanwhile, Peet was made up to welcome back homegrown prop Ethan Havard, who made his first appearance of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during pre-season training.
“I’m really pleased for Ethan Havard today, his first game of the season after getting injured in pre-season,” Peet added. “All the lads are made up for him, so that’s good.
“(With injuries), it is more about the group and sticking together, and you hope at the backend of the year you’re in a position, both in terms of league position and squad health, that you can show what you’re capable of and play.”
Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday, May 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.