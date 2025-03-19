Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming in training on the club's historic trip to Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Wigan Warriors star has provided an insight into what makes him tick

Wigan Warriors star Kruise Leeming has provided a unique insight into what helps him perform at the highest level.

Pound for pound, the Eswatini-born hooker is one of the fittest players at the reigning Super League champions, regularly topping the fitness charts during pre-season.

Wigan Today was invited down to the Warriors’ media day at Robin Park Arena earlier this year, with the press gaining an insight into the fitness regimes of the players and what makes them perform at an elite level every week.

“I only eat three meals a day and I only eat 2,500 calories on a training day, 2,200 calories on a non-training day,” said Leeming.

“I find it hard to keep weight off, I need to be really specific with my diet. Some of my mates here like Ethan Havard, Sam Walters and Liam Byrne - they can eat massive amounts like three or four thousand calories but, for me being a hooker, you can’t really get away with carrying excess weight, there is no advantage to it at all.

“You need to be strong and fit so I try to carry no excess weight. I try to eat three times a day, I hit my protein goals of 180 grams a day, and stick to whole foods.”

Eating more organic foods

Leeming has incorporated more organic foods into his diet over the last couple of years, and he believes he is feeling the benefit of that now.

“I feel a lot clearer in my head and a lot sharper,” he said.

“There’s not a lot of wastage, the stuff that comes out of my body is gone and I feel like I’m ready to go again and can perform at a high intensity over and over again instead of eating a meal and being bogged down or feeling lethargic. With organic foods, I feel you eat them and you get good nutrients and it gets rid of what it doesn’t need and then you are ready to go again really quickly and my brain fog isn’t there, I feel good when I’m speaking and the words are sharp in my head. It might be a placebo - it might work or it might not - but it works for me so I do that.”

Sauna for recovery

The 29-year-old, who played a key role in Wigan’s Grand Slam-winning campaign last season, has even invested in a sauna in his house to help him recover from tough training sessions and matches.

“It is a great investment for us as athletes,” Leeming added.

“Hot weather is good for us and we don’t get much of it in England so to have a sauna and the benefits it gives us as athletes in the recovery aspect of it is great for us and to have the access to do it at home whenever I want, I couldn’t pass up that opportunity.”

‘I feel a lot fitter than I’ve ever been’

Leeming says he certainly feels like he is the fittest and healthiest he has been so far during his well-decorated playing career.

He continued: “I don’t know in terms of numbers. I’d have to have a look through all my numbers but in terms of efficiency and knowing how to use my body in the right way, I’m definitely at the top.

“I am fit as well, I do feel running fit. Numbers-wise, I might be at my best, I’m not sure, but I feel a lot fitter than I’ve ever been. I feel miles fitter because of how efficient I am with my energy, how I train and the fact I know my body now. I don’t do certain things that doesn’t help me, everything I do is for fast and explosive speed.

“Bubble (Chris Barron, head of strength and conditioning) has been great with me in the gym. All my programme is speed, power, raw, aggression and effort instead of grinding reps out at 200 kilos on a squat bar or 150 kilos on a bench which I have previously done, but that’s probably not tailored to me at the time but it’s still been good for me.”

Working on self-development and a positive mindset

Not only is Leeming working hard to better himself on the pitch and improve his physical performance – but he is focussing on developing his mindset away from the footy paddock, too.

He continued: “The podcast stuff I gravitate towards like the High Performance Podcast, Diary of a CEO: and it’s about bettering yourself. The way I look at it is: how can I improve? That’s not just rugby league-wise and skill, is it my diet? is it the time I spend with my mum and my family? is it my cooking? Is it my fitness? There are loads of different aspects that go into making a person.

“I just believe that if you aren’t trying to improve every aspect of your life, then what are you doing? That’s living, to me. I’ve gotten into it (self-development) and social media is a by-product of that, so any bit of value I can add to other people is always a good thing and how you are going to be remembered by someone else. The time I spend with people now, I try to uplift them a little bit and whether they spend five minutes, a week or a full season with me, I don’t want them to say ‘he was great at passing or kicking’, I want them to say ‘he was really good to be around and he uplifted me as a person’.”