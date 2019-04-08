Wigan Warriors' loan and dual registration round-up

Wigan forward Jack Wells played his first game in more than a year in Swinton's 30-20 defeat at York yesterday.

Wells, who didn't play at all last year, started in the second-row on dual-registration for the Championship club.

With Liam Farrell still sidelined with a pectoral injury, Wigan are a little light on back-row options and Wells' return to fitness will give Adrian Lam another option.

Elsewhere, on-loan England academy No.7 Harry Smith scored his first try for the Lions - a wonderful individual effort - and also kicked two goals. Centre Liam Forsyth, who scored, and hooker Josh Ganson also appeared for Swinton on dual-registration arrangements.

Josh Woods, on loan at Leigh for the year, scored one of their eight tries in a 46-30 win against Barrow.

And Samy Kibula and Callum Field played on dual-registration for Dewsbury in their 20-12 defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Wigan's Sam Grant and Caine Barnes were on opposing sides as London Skolars edged Workington 34-32 in League One. Barnes is on a season-long loan for the Cumbrian outfit.