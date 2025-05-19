Wigan Warriors loan man 'getting better every week' amid praise from Hull FC coach

Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh in loan action for Hull FC | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh is ‘getting better every week’ whilst on loan at Hull FC, according to Black and Whites coach John Cartwright.

Having enjoyed a brief loan spell with Hull last season, the 21-year-old forward returned to the MKM Stadium ahead of the 2025 campaign on a season-long loan from Wigan.

Eseh delivered his best display to date for the Black and Whites in their narrow 18-16 defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, scoring a try and producing several strong carries.

The Wakefield Trinity academy product made 59 metres from eight carries whilst busting four tackles. He also made 20 tackles, missing just one.

After being sin-binned at Magic Weekend a fortnight ago, Eseh played big minutes at Headingley, and he looks like he is growing in confidence with every Super League game that he gets under his belt with Cartwright’s side.

“I honestly thought he was a bit unlucky (with the sin bin) – I know people who watch the game comment around his tackle,” Cartwright said in his post-match press conference on Friday.

"I played the game for a long time, and I've been coaching it for a long time. There's a fine line between something on purpose and something that is unfortunate. I thought Sam was unfortunate on the day.

“He's been really good for us. He's been getting better every week. He got probably the most game time he's had since he's been with us, and I thought he was really good for us."

Eseh is out of contract at the end of the season with his parent club Wigan, but the reigning champions have a one-year extension option in their favour.

Eseh has made six appearances for Hull so far this season, with every one of those appearances coming via the bench. In total, he has played 10 games for the Black and Whites, whilst he is yet to make his first-team debut for Wigan. Next up for Eseh and Hull is a trip across the Pennines to face Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.