Wigan Warriors' loan stance on duo ahead of Salford Red Devils trip

Wigan Warriors’ loan stance on young forwards Tiaki Chan and Harvey Makin has been made clear ahead of Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils, with both clubs having announced their squads.

The Warriors face the Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium in Round 13 of Super League on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.

Young Wigan duo Chan and Makin have both been plying their trade on loan with the Red Devils this season, and decisions have now been made regarding their availability in this weekend’s fixture.

France international Chan has been allowed to play for Salford, who have only named an 18-man squad, against his parent club Wigan, whilst prop Makin has been recalled by the Warriors.

Chan linked up with the Red Devils on a rolling loan ahead of this season, having made 12 appearances for Paul Rowley’s side in 2025. Meanwhile, Wigan-born Makin has played five games for Salford since joining the Red Devils on loan back in April.

Chan, 24, has been named in Salford’s squad to face Wigan this week, whilst Makin has been included in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad. If selected, Makin would make his first-team debut for the Warriors after progressing through the famed youth ranks at his hometown club.

Makin, 21, has been part of Wigan’s first-team squad for a couple of years now, and has also spent time on loan at Oldham, Barrow Raiders, London Broncos and Bradford Bulls, as well as Salford most recently.

"They got a couple of injuries over the weekend," Rowley said. "He's probably earned the right to be up for selection for his parent club, so we really appreciate Wigan's help throughout the process and stuff.

"There's no bad feelings there, but we're very grateful to Wigan for their cooperation with Harvey and grateful to Harvey as well for what he's been doing for us week in week out. So hopefully we can get him back in a week or two."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Wigan boss Peet paid tribute to Chan and Makin for the way they are applying themselves whilst out on loan.

“What has been good for those two is that they’re playing Super League regularly and in some tough circumstances amongst a changing team at Salford,” said Peet. “I think they’ve both handled themselves really well.”

The Round 13 Super League clash takes place at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ Red Button and Super League+.