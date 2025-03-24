Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan is currently on loan at Salford Red Devils | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors loan watch keeps you up to date with the players who featured elsewhere over the weekend

From Super League to League 1, seven Wigan Warriors players were in loan and dual-registration action over the weekend.

Tiaki Chan (Salford Red Devils)

The France international joined Salford Red Devils on a rolling loan ahead of this season and came off the bench to help Paul Rowley’s side register their first win of the 2025 campaign, beating winless Huddersfield Giants 23-10 at the Salford Community Stadium. Chan made 24 tackles as well as nine carries in his sixth game for the Red Devils.

Taylor Kerr (London Broncos)

Kerr, who was promoted to Wigan’s first-team squad ahead of this season, made his third appearance for London via dual-registration as they were beaten 50-6 by Oldham at Boundary Park on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, Wigan Today caught up with Kerr, who told us about his rugby league journey which you can read here.

Kian McDermott (London Broncos)

McDermott, another player who has recently undertaken his first pre-season as a full-time professional, played alongside Kerr for the Broncos as they went down to a heavy defeat in Oldham.

Lukas Mason (London Broncos)

Mason was one of five Warriors in action at Boundary Park on Sunday, and one of three players to play for Mike Eccles’ Broncos. He left the action in the 50th minute with an injury.

Nathan Lowe (Oldham)

Lowe started on the wing in his first game for Oldham via dual-registration and scored from an acrobatic finish in the corner as Sean Long’s side eased past London 50-6 on home soil.

Josh Cartwright (Oldham)

Cartwright started on the other wing for Oldham as Long’s Roughyeds secured the two points.

Trent Kelly-Duffy (Swinton Lions)

Kelly-Duffy made his third appearance of the season for Swinton as the Lions were defeated 26-10 by Dewsbury Rams at Heywood Road in League 1 action.

Sam Eseh (Hull FC)

Eseh returned to Hull FC on a season-long loan deal ahead of this season but has yet to feature for John Cartwright’s side. The young prop was Hull’s 18th man for their 16-12 win over Wakefield on Friday night.