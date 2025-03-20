Sam Walters (centre) of Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors will aim to return to winning ways in Super League after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup

Sam Walters says Wigan Warriors are hoping to ‘right some wrongs’ against Leeds Rhinos following their shock Challenge Cup exit last weekend.

Reigning Cup holders Wigan were knocked out of the prestigious Cup competition by Hull FC, who scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 26-22 victory, and ultimately, their place in the quarter-finals.

Wigan are looking to bounce back with a big display in Saturday’s visit to Leeds - with Walters saying the squad want to learn lessons from the Cup defeat, with some ‘honest conversations’ taking place in the post-Hull review.

Asked how the week has been after their Cup exit, Walters replied: “A pretty tough week, we reviewed the game, had some honest conversations and now we’re looking forward then to what’s next and left to play for, trying to put a lot of wrongs right in training and working on where we went wrong in that game.

“Really disappointed (to be out the Cup), really hurt over the weekend and a bit embarrassed as well. With the success we had last year in the Cup, we wanted to emulate that but it wasn’t to be. Credit to Hull, they really turned up in that second half and I hope they go on to have a good Cup run. I think for us now, we look forward at the league, and try to put some wrongs right.”

Walters believes those honest conversations that he refers to are essential to a champion environment - with honesty from players and coaching staff paramount as they aim to take their learnings and return to winning ways.

“I think anyone successful team needs that,” said Walters on those honest conversations. “It’s not always going to go well and be plain-sailing, it’s important when stuff does hit the fan and when things don’t go our way to have a look. If we just skimmed through things then we’re never going to get better. I think the challenge for us this year was that complacency and maybe a little bit of that came in during that game, so we’ve addressed that, and we don’t want to be seeing that again.”

The 6ft 7in forward admits the playing group can turn their Cup exit into somewhat of a positive and use it as added motivation to retain their Super League crown and League Leaders’ Shield.

“100 per cent,” he continued. “We’ve got a pretty fit squad now and not being in the Challenge Cup will give us that little bit of rest around games when other teams are playing. Obviously, we would rather be there but that’s the way it is now, we’re going to use that rest wisely and it’s a long old season as well, so I think it could put us in good stead.”

The Warriors will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to AMT Headingley to take on Leeds on Saturday, 5:30pm kick-off.