Wigan Warriors lost out to Salford in the battle for Hastings

Jackson Hastings could have been playing FOR Wigan against Salford on Sunday if Adrian Lam had got his way.

The Warriors tried to prise the 23-year-old away from the Red Devils at the end of last season.

Hastings joined ahead of the Super-8s Qualifiers and played a hugely influential role in securing Salford’s place in the top-flight – and then signed a new one-year deal.

Lam, who worked with the Aussie halfback at former club Sydney Roosters, knows Wigan will need to put the shackles on him at the AJ Bell Stadium.

“Jackson is a player we tried to get and missed out on,” said Lam.

“I’ve worked closely with him in the past – I had him in the juniors at the Roosters – and so I know what he’s capable of.

“He’s he’s one of the form players here, he cut up Catalans alone and I’m sure they’re benefiting from having him there.

“Their combinations are forming – you don’t go to Catalans and win by 40 if you’ve not got things together.”

After missing out on Hastings, Wigan instead made a move for Jarrod Sammut, who is set to keep his place in the starting line-up tomorrow.

Lam is also expected to keep Jake Shorrocks on the bench as Sam Powell is still sidelined with an ankle injury. Morgan Escare also has a slight injury.

Halfback-hooker Shorrocks played his first Wigan match in more than two years in last Friday’s 25-12 defeat at Warrington.

“Jake has impressed me since I’ve been here and I was pleased he got the chance last weekend,” said Lam. “Hopefully we find him a spot for him against Salford.”

Ex-Warriors Gil Dudson, Mark Flanagan and Logan Tomkins are in the Salford 19-man squad but there is no Lee Mossop. Kick-off is 3pm.