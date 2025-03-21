Wigan Warriors man Sam Walters 'excited' for Headingley return against Leeds Rhinos

Sam Walters in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters has previewed Saturday’s game against his former club Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters says is looking forward to coming up against a few of his good pals and former Leeds Rhinos teammates on Saturday.

The towering forward came through the youth system at Widnes Vikings but he made the move to Leeds after his hometown club Widnes were placed in administration in 2019.

Walters made his Rhinos debut in 2020 and went on to play 42 games in blue and amber prior to joining Wigan ahead of last season.

The former Halton Farnworth Hornets junior says he reflects back on his time at Headingley with fond memories and is still good friends with the likes of Jarrod O’Connor, James Bentley and Harry Newman - all of whom are expected to feature on Saturday.

“It’s just another game but there are still little bits of emotions playing against some of my friends and in a great atmosphere at that stadium,” Walters said of his return to AMT Headingley.

“I’m really excited, it’ll be a good turnout there at Headingley and it’ll be a good game.

“I spoke to Jarrod as well this week, we speak to each other regularly between games. Obviously, it’s a bit hard to see him in the season and stuff like that, but he’s becoming a dad which is massive for everyone and he has just got married as well.

“When Widnes went into administration, fortunately, I got an offer from Leeds so I moved up there when I was 17 and I moved with Jarrod as well so it made moving a little bit easier. We sort of parted ways then, I stayed in Leeds and he moved to Wakefield, but I created a good life for myself over there and enjoyed it.

“(I’m still mates with) a few characters, James Bentley and Harry Newman, so I want to get one over them at the weekend!”

Still only 24, Walters has a long playing career ahead of him but he feels grateful to have represented two such big clubs in Leeds and now Wigan so early on in his professional career.

“I’ve never really thought of it like that,” he reflected. “I’ve always just gone with things day by day and never probably stepped back and reflected that I’ve played for two great, historic clubs, but I am really grateful for it. I’m still young, I’ve still got a lot of improving to do but I want to be on those big stages playing in those good stadiums.”

Walters has made 20 appearances since arriving at the Warriors, helping Matt Peet’s side win the Grand Slam last year.

The 6ft 7in forward has played both back-row and in the middle in the early rounds of 2024, and he is enjoying working under Peet, Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin as well as the rest of the coaching staff.

“I feel like Matt just makes my role pretty clear and he has confidence in my ability as well,” he added. “Matt doesn’t overcomplicate anything and just drives standards constantly from the top – whether it’s from the coaching staff down to any of the reserve players – everyone has to be on all the time and that’s what has created a winning culture here and I’m glad to be a part of it.”