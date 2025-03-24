Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Wigan Warriors boss delivered a passionate plea on the sport’s future following several off-field changes at board level

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes rugby league needs to deliver a vision of ‘working-class ethics and ambition’ amidst off-field changes at the Rugby Football League.

Despite the players delivering an impressive start to the 2025 season, the attention has again turned to the boardroom following a sweep of off-field changes at the RFL.

The headline change is Nigel Wood returning to the governing body as interim chair to lead a ‘club-led strategic review’ of the sport following the resignation of Simon Johnson.

Peet, who guided the Warriors to an unprecedented Grand Slam in 2024, delivered a passionate and considered response when asked about the future of rugby league and the tumultuous period the game finds itself in by Sky Sports ahead of their Round Five clash against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon.

Peet said: “I don’t think generation of players will be thinking about it right now. We’ve got to be concerned about Jack Farrimond and the future of the game.

“I think that’s where we need to place our focus. Too much time is being spent about individual agendas (at) each club.

“I think we’re very good as a sport at coming together when people are in a bad time or for charities, but I think we should come together and sort out the sport.

“We should commit and imagine that it’s going to disappear and what we are going to do now we’ve got this chance (to save it)?

“We’ve got so much intelligence and experience in all the boardrooms, just get together in a room for two days and come out with a vision that is rooted in working-class ethics but is ambitious, and we’ll all get behind it and do as we’re told.”

Peet’s emphasis on his passionate plea was for negotiations and communications to be done in a proper environment, and not via public forums.

“Exactly that,” Peet replied to Brian Carney on Sky Sports. “Don’t worry about winning points or getting your side of the story out. When you have a meeting, take pride in not having everyone find out what was said, all that matters is the vision that comes out of it.

“There’s a lot of people in this sport who want leadership, who will follow guidance whether it suits them in the short-term or not, as long as we can keep our sport growing, there’s some vision and excitement.”

Peet, whose Wigan side have won all six of the last major honours on offer, elaborated further on his pre-match interview in his post-match press conference following the Warriors’ narrow 12-10 defeat to Leeds.

When asked if it was a shame that off-field headlines sometimes overshadow the superb on-field product in rugby league, he passionately replied: “It depends what happens next doesn’t it? A bit like the game, if it needs to be a messy period, that’s probably where great things come out of, by affecting change, ambition and a vision moving forward.

“So I don’t find it’s particularly a bad thing that we find ourselves in this position. It’s about what happens next but as you point out, the game always delivers, the players deserve better really.”