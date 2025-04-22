Wigan Warriors' middle options analysed ahead of Hull FC trip following injury blows

Sam Walters celebrates a try in Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens on Good Friday | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors could potentially be without four frontline front-rowers for their trip to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon following their latest injury blows.

Matt Peet’s side had to overcome adversity in their 24-14 win over rivals St Helens in front of a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday. They were already without starting front-rowers Luke Thompson (calf) and Ethan Havard (hamstring) heading into the derby, as well as experienced centre Adam Keighran (MCL), who is the club’s first-choice goal-kicker.

But the Warriors were then dealt further blows to their forward pack, with powerhouse prop Patrick Mago pulling out in the warm-up with a hamstring issue, which he will have scans on this week. Wigan prop Tyler Dupree then left the field in the first half and didn’t return, having failed a head injury assessment, which automatically rules him out of Sunday’s Round Nine clash with Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Peet hasn’t held his pre-match press conference yet, so there haven’t been any updates on the aforementioned players, but the Warriors could be without four experienced front-rowers this weekend. With that in mind, Wigan Today has taken a look at the options available to Peet as to how his forward pack could shape up against Hull...

The starting front-rowers against Hull would be straightforward, you suspect. Liam Byrne and Sam Walters have been Wigan’s starting props over the last two games, and with them both available this week, you’d wager on that being unchanged.

Ireland international Byrne has been a trusted member of Peet’s pack for several years now, starting 71 of his 134 first-team appearances. Meanwhile, Walters has taken his game to another level since transitioning into the middle this season, racking up a staggering 93 tackles in his last two outings against Hull KR and St Helens.

And the third most experienced prop available to Wigan this weekend is homegrown talent Harvie Hill, who played in their World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers last year.

That leaves a couple of spots on the bench up for grabs. It has always been a next man up mentality at the Warriors, whose academy is one of - if not - the best in the game.

There are a couple of options Wigan could explore. They currently have three props out on loan to fellow Super League clubs. Sam Eseh returned to Hull FC on a season-long loan ahead of the 2025 campaign, and has made four appearances for John Cartwright’s side this year, whilst Tiaki Chan and Harvey Makin are currently on loan at Salford Red Devils.

France international Chan joined the Red Devils earlier this year on a rolling loan, playing eight games for Paul Rowley’s side so far this term. Meanwhile, Warriors academy product Makin only joined Salford on a one-month loan deal last week, making his debut in their defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday night. Generally speaking, clubs are unable to recall players from loans until the two-week window has passed, which probably rules Makin out of a recall this week.

It’s unlikely Eseh would be allowed to play for Hull FC against his parent club this weekend, but, at the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether he returns to Wigan this week to bolster their pack options or whether he wouldn’t feature for either club on Sunday.

If there were any loan recall to occur this week, the most realistic option would probably be Chan, who has made three first-team appearances for Wigan since arriving from Catalans Dragons ahead of last season.

But there are other options for Wigan to explore, too. If they don’t opt to recall any loan players, they could dip into their production line. Kian McDermott, who is part of the first team but yet to make his debut, would be the obvious option given the fact that he is a fully fledged front-rower. McDermott has played five games on loan at London Broncos in the Championship, including three starts for the capital club. Taylor Kerr, who has also featured for London this year, would also be another option, but his position is primarily as a ball-playing 13, although he’d probably play on the wing if it meant making his debut! The young pair are highly thought of at the Warriors.

There are also fellow youngsters Lukas Mason and George Hirst, who are both waiting in the wings, and have been getting Championship minutes under their belts this season with the likes of Widnes Vikings, London Broncos and Oldham. Both are primarily back-rowers, but Hirst is no stranger to playing in the middle either.

Or could Kaide Ellis make a return to the front-row? The Australian, who has recently signed a new long-term deal with the Warriors, has been outstanding in the loose forward role over the last couple of years, but playing at prop isn’t alien to him. If Ellis shifted into the front-row, could Wigan potentially play Brad O’Neill at 13 with Kruise Leeming starting at hooker, and youngster Tom Forber, who played in last year’s Super League Grand Final win, on the bench?

Being without four frontline props isn’t an ideal situation to be in by any means, but it’s a next man mentality at Wigan, and they are a club who have always shown faith in their youth and development pathways. Peet is expected to provide some early team news in his press conference later this week so we will have more of an idea on team selection then, but it’s going to be interesting to see which route he goes down for Sunday’s trip to Hull.