Wigan Warriors need to finish second, says Tomkins

Sam Tomkins has underlined the importance of tying down second spot and said: “We need a home semi-final.”

Victory over Catalans today would reopen a three point gap on the chasing pack with five matches remaining before the play-offs.

Teams finishing 1st and 2nd are rewarded with a home semi-final – and Wigan’s form at the DW Stadium is far better than on the road.

They have lost just one home game this season, to St Helens, compared with half of their away games (including Magic).

And Tomkins said: “We know how important every game is now because we need a home semi-final, that’s big for us.

“We’re very aware of our form at home compared to away – we play better at home.

“Saints are running away with the league leaders and that’s fine, they can have that.

“But we know we’ve got a great chance of getting to Old Trafford. We’re in a good spot, and we’re building.”

Full-back Tomkins will today face his future employers (kick-off 5.30pm, UK time) and added: “Hopefully I get a good reception, I’ve not thought about – my focus is on getting the win not what reception I’ll get there.”