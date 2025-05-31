Getty Images

Wigan Warriors’ new signing Christian Wade scored twice in his final rugby union match for Gloucester, who narrowly missed out on making the Premiership Rugby’s play-offs, meaning his code switch could be imminent.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old winger bagged a brace on Saturday to help Gloucester beat Northampton Saints 41-26, but the Cherry and Whites finished the season two points shy of the play-off spots, with Bath Rugby, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears finishing in the top four.

Wade scored his first on the half-hour mark as he showed a clean pair of heels as he intercepted a pass to race 50 metres to put Gloucester in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade again showed his pace in the final minute of the game with another 50-metre effort as he dived over for his final try in rugby union before he crosses codes to rugby league.

Super League champions Wigan unveiled Wade as their new signing in front of the Warriors faithful ahead of their win over rivals St Helens on Good Friday at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium.

Wade has signed a contract with the Warriors on a deal until the end of the 2025 season. His arrival date at Robin Park Arena has yet to be officially confirmed, but with Gloucester’s season now over, it’s fair to say that it is not going to be too far away now.

The former British and Irish Lions representative will add a wealth of experience to Wigan’s outside-backs, having spent the majority of his career in Premiership Rugby, and will add strength in depth to Matt Peet’s options on the edges, having even spent three years pursuing a career in the NFL between 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan winger Abbas Miski is currently sidelined for a couple of months after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month, whilst Zach Eckersley has impressed on the wing alongside stalwart Liam Marshall in recent weeks.

Wade is likely to link up with Wigan over the coming weeks. At the time of his signing announcement in April, Wade said: “I’m excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy.

“I’m honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Warriors boss Matt Peet said: “We look forward to welcoming Christian and his partner Lisa to Wigan. As well as working hard to learn a new sport, we are expecting Christian to bring his own personality to the team in terms of his athleticism, skill and experience.

“I know Wigan fans will be excited and give him an amazing welcome.”

The Warriors are next in action on June 14 when they face Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury.