Wigan's new signing Jarrod Sammut is set to miss the start of the season after being hit with a two-match ban.

He was hit with a grade C penalty notice for making contact with referee Liam Moore during last Sunday's friendly at Salford - his first appearance in a Warriors shirt.

Sammut was in the squad for tomorrow's friendly at Barrow but the RFL say the ban will start from round one, ruling him out of the opener at St Helens on January 31.