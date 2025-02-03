Wigan Warriors news as double deal reported and Matt Peet admission

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet.

Wigan Warriors news round-up ahead of the 2025 campaign as the Super League, Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners prepare to defend their titles

Wigan Warriors have completed their pre-season training and are now heading into the new campaign full of confidence.

Matt Peet's men lost out to Leeds Rhinos in pre-season last month but confidence is high and the vibes have been strong ahead of a third round Challenge Cup clash with Sheffield Eagles this Friday.

Wigan coach Peet is happy with the way his side fronted up in camp, and he's pleased at how the players went about building 'rugby, culture and our connection'.

Peet told the club's website: “The main goal wasn’t to get the lads fit and strong but instead to focus on rugby, culture and our connection. We’ve had another brutal British winter back home, but long days in the Tenerife sun has allowed us to catch up on sessions we missed when training indoors.

“We said in a meeting on Saturday evening that if we could hit the targets we wanted to on the final day, then we’d go home content. These training camps take a lot of planning and you have goals and visions for how you want them to run – going home satisfied is rewarding.”

Reflecting on the Warriors’ pre-season friendlies against Oldham and Leeds Rhinos, Peet added: “The main thing we took from those friendlies was the physical work. Leeds was a real arm-wrestle which took us beyond what we’ve done physically in practice. We’re always learning and each player has given me something to think about in their own way.”

Meanwhile, Wigan found themselves in the headlines today with reports linking them with a double move.

All Out League reported that Wigan have captured 'two young talents' from St Helens. Starlets Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou are said to have put pen to paper, both from 2026 onwards.