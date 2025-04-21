From left to right: Jai Field, Bevan French and Zach Eckersley applaud the fans after Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens on Good Friday | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors enjoyed a 24-14 derby win over St Helens on Good Friday in front a sold-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

There are plenty of talking points to discuss over the last seven days, so let’s get into them, shall we? Here’s the latest Wigan Warriors notebook...

Attendance records tumble

It was a record-breaking weekend for Super League on the attendance front, with a new record set for the competition’s largest cumulative attendance in a six-match round, with 86,080 packing out stadiums to watch the six games over the Easter weekend.

Heading into this year’s Rivals Round, the magic number to beat was 83,357, which was the total reached during the Easter weekend of 2023. That record was surpassed by almost 3,000 this year.

Wigan’s 24,294 attendance on Good Friday was the highest recorded crowd of the Super League season so far, with Rivals Round boasting an average attendance of 14,347 across the six matches.

It’s been a strong start to the season for the Warriors, whose average is an impressive 19,482 across their four Super League home games so far this year.

The latest cross-code convert

Wigan unveiled their newest signing to the packed-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium just before kick-off on Good Friday in the shape of experienced rugby union winger and former NFL running back Christian Wade.

The 33-year-old will join Matt Peet’s side on a short-term contract following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester Rugby.

Wade will bring a wealth of experience to Peet’s side, having scored 89 tries in Premiership Rugby, just 12 tries behind record-holder and former Warrior Chris Ashton.

The Slough-born winger has previously represented England and the British & Irish Lions on the international stage in rugby union. Not only will Wade add experience to Peet’s side, but he will also provide cover for Abbas Miski, who is nursing an ongoing knee injury which requires surgery at some stage.

Injury latest

Make no mistake about it, the Warriors had to overcome quite a lot of adversity to get their derby win over the Saints. They were already without their starting front-rowers Luke Thompson (calf) and Ethan Havard (hamstring) heading into the derby, as well as first-choice goal-kicker Adam Keighran (MCL).

But they were dealt a further blow in the warm-up ahead of kick-off, with impact sub Patrick Mago having to pull out with a hamstring injury, which he will have scans on this week. They also lost England prop Tyler Dupree to a failed head injury assessment in the first half, ruling him out of Sunday’s trip to Hull FC.

Wigan, potentially, will be without those four frontline front-rowers for the trip to Hull FC, but, as ever, it’s just a next man up mentality for the champions, and that brings opportunity for youngsters to step up and stake their claim.

A long-term contract coup

Warriors star Kaide Ellis is locked in for four more years with the Grand Slam winners. It was announced on The Verdict on Sky Sports last Wednesday that Ellis had committed his long-term future to Matt Peet’s side, signing a fresh contract that will see him remain at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of 2029.

It is a major piece of retention business from Wigan, with Ellis being one of Super League’s premier loose forwards over the last couple of years. The 28-year-old has played an important role in the club’s recent success, being an important cog in the spine. He delivered another monumental effort in the win over St Helens, playing the full 80 minutes, making 18 carries and 39 tackles.

Loan watch

There were several Warriors players in loan and dual-registration action over the Easter weekend, with three featuring in Super League.

Young prop Sam Eseh made his fourth appearance of the season for Hull FC, playing in their 28-14 derby defeat to Hull KR. Eseh made four carries and 13 tackles after coming on from the bench.

Meanwhile, forwards Tiaki Chan and Harvey Makin both played for Salford Red Devils as Paul Rowley’s side went down to a 38-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday. Playing his eighth game for the Red Devils this season, Chan got on the scoresheet whilst registering eight tackle busts from five carries. The France international also made 16 tackles.

As for Makin, who linked up with Salford on a one-month loan deal last week, he was strong on debut for the Red Devils, making 65 metres from eight carries and 24 tackles.

Elsewhere, first-team member Lukas Mason featured for Oldham in their 10-10 draw with Widnes Vikings in the Championship at the DCBL Stadium. The youngster started in the back-row for the Roughyeds and was voted as the Player of the Match by their fans.

Academy defeated in the derby

Wigan side went down to an 18-10 defeat to St Helens in the academy derby on Good Friday in front of a strong crowd at Robin Park Arena.

Two tries in three minutes for the Saints saw them build up an early lead to go into the half-time interval 12-0 to the good. The visitors extended their lead on the hour before Wigan staged a fightback thanks to tries from Riley Dervan and Samuel Dickenson, but it wasn’t enough as Saints hung on for an 18-10 victory.

Scholars thrash Castleford

Wigan made it three wins from three in the Scholarship League thanks to a 56-10 win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Wednesday night.

First half tries from Tom Farrimond and Matty Halton saw the Warriors twice come from behind to level the score at the break before Jacob Davies put Wigan ahead for the first time on the hour.

The Warriors scored eight tries in the final 20 minutes of the game, with Jack Myers, Clayton Mayberry (2), Davies, Isaac Makhaza, T Farrimond and Halton crossing to help the Warriors continue their unbeaten start to the season.