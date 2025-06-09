Dean Williams

The Wigan Warriors Men weren’t in action over the weekend, but the Women’s team made history under the famous Wembley arch as they defeated St Helens 42-6 to lift the Challenge Cup for the first time.

Only two Warriors teams were in action last week, but, as ever, there are plenty of talking points from the last seven days, so let’s get into them, shall we? Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook.

Christian Wade’s first outing

Wigan’s new signing Christian Wade only linked up with his new teammates last Wednesday following the conclusion of his rugby union commitments with Gloucester, and he played his first rugby league game the following day! The 34-year-old, who has joined Wigan on a short-term contract for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, started on the wing for the reserves in their win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday evening. Wade, a former British & Irish Lions representative, played around 52 minutes before coming off the field. He didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he did provide an assist for Jack Farrimond. Could he make his official debut for the Warriors in this Saturday’s game against Huddersfield? His coach Matt Peet will probably provide an update on that in his press conference later this week.

Young guns impress as Reverses romp to victory

Whilst all eyes were on Wade playing his first game of rugby league since crossing codes on Thursday night, a number of young guns impressed for the reserves as they ran out comfortable 56-10 winners against Castleford.

The Warriors ran in 10 tries thanks to George Hirst (3), Jack Farrimond (2), Kalum Rathbone, Harvey Makin, Nathan Lowe, Declan Murphy and Kian McDermott to come away from West Yorkshire with a convincing win, and ultimately, the two points.

Reserves line-up: Finlay Yeomans; Christian Wade, Nathan Lowe, Josh Cartwright, Jacob Douglas; Charlie Yeomans, Jack Farrimond; Kian McDermott, Tom Forber, Harvey Makin, George O’Loughlin, George Hirst, Taylor Kerr. Subs: Lukas Mason, Declan Murphy, Jack Purtill, Kalum Rathbone.

Tries: Hirst (3), Farrimond (2), Rathbone, Makin, Lowe, Murphy, McDermott Goals: Farrimond 8/10

A trip to unfamiliar surroundings

Having had no game last weekend due to the Challenge Cup finals taking place at Wembley, Peet’s side are back in action this Saturday against Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury.

The Round 14 match was scheduled to take place at the John Smith’s Stadium, but it has been moved over to the neighbouring town of Dewsbury due to a Stereophonics concert taking place at the usual home of the Giants.

It will be the first time Wigan have played at the FLAIR Stadium since 2016, when Shaun Wane’s Warriors ran out comfortable 54-4 winners against Dewsbury Rams in a Challenge Cup sixth-round tie.

Warriors top the Super League stats

Ahead of Super League returning this weekend, let’s take a look at the stats at the halfway mark, shall we? It makes for good reading if you’re of Warriors persuasion. Jai Field is currently the top try-scorer, with 15 in 12 league matches so far. Elsewhere, Bevan French and Jake Wardle have scored nine tries apiece in the league, third highest behind Hull KR halfback Mikey Lewis, who has 12 to his name.

Warriors sharpshooter Adam Keighran is currently leading the way for successful goals in Super League, with 47 to his name. Wakefield Trinity’s Max Jowitt (38) and Hull KR’s Arthur Mourgue (36) sit behind Keighran.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards halfback Lachlan Lam has recorded the most assists (19) so far this season, whilst Leeds Rhinos man Jake Connor is second with 16. Wigan’s Harry Smith sits third on the list, with 14, including three in the last two games.

Warriors winger Liam Marshall is leading the way for metres, with 2,107 to his name so far. He has also made the second-highest number of carries in the competition. Wigan superstar Junior Nsemba is an ever-present for Peet’s side in 2025 and has registered the most tackle busts (81) in the competition.

In addition, Field is currently second in the charts for most clean breaks (18), with reigning Man of Steel Lewis in pole position (19). Former Warrior Joe Burgess, who is now at Hull KR, is third in the list (13), ahead of Marshall, who has 12 to his name.

Women make Challenge Cup history

The Warriors Women made history on Saturday as they won the Challenge Cup for the very first time in their maiden appearance under the famous Wembley arch, having eased past rivals St Helens 42-6. It was the first major trophy Wigan have won since the 2018 Grand Final, and also their first win over the Saints since 2018.

Denis Betts’ side ran in seven tries through Megan Williams, Mary Coleman, Emily Veivers, Izzy Rowe, Eva Hunter, Grace Banks and Anna Davies, with homegrown talent Rowe maintaining a 100 per cent success rate with the boot.

Women’s line-up: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Eva Hunter, Shaniah Power, Megan Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Vicky Molyneux, Rachel Thompson, Emily Veivers. 18th woman: Tiana Power.

Tries: Williams, Coleman, Veivers, Rowe, Hunter, Banks, Davies Goals: Rowe 7/7

The heroes under the Wembley arch

There were a number of outstanding performers for the Warriors Women in the capital. Speedster Banks, who scooped the Player of the Match award, recorded the most metres, with 215, including a stunning 60-metre effort for her try. Her teammates Anna Davies (176) and Mary Coleman (161) came second and third respectively.

Warriors talent Izzy Rowe delivered a stunning display alongside her halfback partner Jenna Foubister. Rowe played the full 80 minutes, scored a try, registered one assist and kicked seven goals from as many attempts. Wigan prop Coleman also emerged as the top tackler in the winning side at Wembley, with 31 to her name.