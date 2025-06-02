Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors made it eight wins in a row thanks to a 46-6 victory over Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night.

There were six Warriors teams in action over the weekend, so, as ever, there are plenty of talking points from the last seven days. Let’s get into them, shall we? Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook.

Eight wins on the spin

Matt Peet’s side won their eighth consecutive game on Friday night as the reigning Super League champions eased past struggling Salford Red Devils 46-6 at the Salford Community Stadium. The Warriors were 22-0 to the good at the break thanks to doubles from Jai Field and Jacob Douglas in the first half. Academy product Douglas completed his hat-trick in the second half, whilst Adam Keighran, Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond also got on the scoresheet.

Wigan remain just two points behind league leaders Hull KR in the Super League table, with a better points difference of +19. It’s still all to play for in the second half of the season.

Loan Watch

There were four Warriors players in action on loan and dual-registration over the weekend. In Super League, France international Tiaki Chan featured for Salford on loan against his parent club Wigan, whilst youngster Harvey Makin was recalled by the Warriors from his loan with the Red Devils, being Wigan’s 18th man for the Round 13 fixture. Meanwhile, young prop Sam Eseh came off the bench to help Hull FC pick up an impressive 34-0 win away at Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

In the Championship, off-season signing George Hirst started in the front-row for Oldham as Sean Long’s side ran out comfortable 54-4 winners at Hunslet. Homegrown forward Kalum Rathbone made his senior debut for London Broncos via dual-registration, coming off the bench in their 12-10 defeat to Widnes Vikings.

Injury round-up

Speaking in his pre-match press conference last week, Peet confirmed the Warriors would be without key forward Sam Walters for around 12 weeks due to a broken fibula, whilst powerhouse prop Luke Thompson will be sidelined for a short spell with two broken ribs.

Peet opted to rotate his side in their win over Salford, giving an opportunity to the likes of Douglas and Farrimond whilst resting key players such as Jake Wardle and Bevan French, who was an unused sub. Kruise Leeming missed the Salford game through illness, whilst Liam Farrell was rested after carrying a knock.

Wembley awaits the unbeaten Women

Wigan Warriors Women head into their maiden Challenge Cup final with an unbeaten start to 2025, having secured a 34-12 win over Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon. Denis Betts’ side claimed their seventh win in as many matches in all competitions this year, whilst tasting victory at Headingley for the first time in the team’s short history. The Warriors ran in eight tries against the Rhinos thanks to Molly Jones (3), Ellise Derbyshire, Anna Davies, Remi Wilton, Eva Hunter and Grace Banks.

Women’s line-up: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Eva Hunter, Shaniah Power, Meg Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Vicky Molyneux, Rachel Thompson, Emily Veivers. 18th player: Tiana Power.

Saturday will be the first time in any format that Wigan have taken on rivals St Helens at the new Wembley Stadium, with the Warriors Women making their first appearance under the famous Wembley arch against a Saints team who will be looking to retain the Cup for the fifth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Academy went down to a 38-6 defeat to Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Women’s academy line-up: Erin Osborne; Emily Coop, Ava Wilson, Madison Brooks, Poppy Broderick; Charlotte Meredith, Briannah Cunliffe; Elara Llewellyn-Sharrock, Grace Brindle, Alisha Lawrence, Ruby Hunter, Faith Yates, Libby Wall. Subs: Mollie Chapman, Caitlin Padgett, Freya Heaton, Josie Butler. 18th player: Josie Butler.

A third straight win for the academy

The Warriors academy picked up their third straight win thanks to a 48-16 victory over Salford on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan line-up: Samuel Dickenson; Thomas Bridge, James Gleeson, Jaiden Drachenberg, Conner Oxbury; Finlay Yeomans, Evan Buckley; Shea O’Connor, Joe McGann, Michael Porter, Hamza Butt, Lewis Daniels, Harlen Smith. Subs: Corben Ashurst, Noah Forster, Joe Hollins, Leo Wadsworth. 18th player: Koen Perry.

PDRL and LDSL sides in action

The Physical Disability Rugby League and Learning Disability Rugby League sides were in action over the weekend. The PDRL team took on Salford and Castleford Tigers at Sheffield Hallam University, whilst the LDRL side took part in a festival at Golborne Parkside.