Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors made it seven wins in a row thanks to a dominant 48-0 victory over Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday evening.

Three Warriors teams were in action last week and, as always, there are plenty of talking points. Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook.

A strong start to life on the road

Matt Peet’s side played the first of their next six straight away games at the weekend, and it was a good start to life on the road for the reigning champions as they won convincingly in Perpignan, running in eight tries and conceding zero, which will be please Peet and the coaching staff, who emphasised the work done on their defence in the build-up to the game.

Wigan now face Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards on the road before returning to their Brick Community Stadium home against Huddersfield on July 11.

Injury latest

Whilst it was a pleasing win at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, the Warriors were dealt injury blows to front-row duo Luke Thompson (rib) and Sam Walters (lower leg), both left the action in the first half and did not return.

Peet is likely to provide an update on the pair during his press conference later this week, but the forward pack is an area in which the Warriors boast strength in depth. Tyler Dupree could come back into the fold after being the 18th man against Catalans, whilst Harvie Hill featured for the reserves on Saturday. Hopefully, it’s good news on Walters and Thompson, though.

Walters and Thompson join winger Abbas Miski in the treatment room, with the latter ruled out for a couple of months after undergoing knee surgery.

Reserves defeated by Leeds Rhinos as Hill bags hat-trick

Speaking of Harvie Hill, this leads us into a nice segue into our next season. The young Cumbrian prop bagged a hat-trick as the reserves went down to a 60-26 defeat at Robin Park Arena on Saturday against a strong Leeds Rhinos side, which featured the likes of Matt Frawley, Jack Sinfield, Elliot Wallis and Ethan Clark-Wood.

As for the Warriors, first-team squad members Nathan Lowe, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott and Taylor Kerr also featured alongside Hill.

Wigan line-up: Jaiden Drachenberg; Josh Cartwright, Finlay Yeomans, Charlie Yeomans, Nathan Lowe; Jack Purtill, Tom Ratchford; Harvie Hill, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, Harlen Smith, George O’Loughlin, Taylor Kerr. Subs: Kalum Rathbone, Leo Wadsworth, Lewis Daniels, Declan Murphy. 18th man: Shea O’Connor.

Tries: Hill (3), Cartwright, Daniels Goals: Lowe 3/5

Five in Loan Watch

Five Warriors were in loan and dual-registration action over the weekend across the Super League, Championship and Reserves League.

Sam Eseh continued his rich vein of form as he came off the bench to score in his second consecutive game to help Hull FC pick up a 26-12 victory away at Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, Tiaki Chan and Harvey Makin both featured from the bench as Salford Red Devils were hammered 72-10 at Wakefield Trinity. Wigan youngster Dylan Kelly-Duffy was on the bench for Salford’s reserves on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to a 32-18 defeat against Wakefield.

And in the Championship, off-season signing George Hirst started in the front-row for Oldham as they ran out 34-10 winners against Halifax Panthers at Boundary Park, marking his 11th appearance of the season for Sean Long’s side.

Women maintain unbeaten start

Wigan Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to 2025 as Denis Betts’ side ran in 19 tries to demolish Barrow Raiders Ladies 106-6 at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon. Sisters Ruby Hunter and Eva Hunter both scored hat-tricks, as did prolific winger Ellise Derbyshire.

Wigan line-up: Grace Banks; Ruby Hunter, Kaitlin Hilton, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Holly Speakman, Remi Wilton, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Eva Hunter, Cerys Jones, Rachel Thompson. Subs: Mary Coleman (unused), Vicky Molyneux, Rease Casey, Mia-Jayne Atherton.

Tries: R Hunter (3), Speakman, C Jones, E Hunter (3), Molyneux, Derbyshire (3), M Jones, Banks (2), Hilton (2), Foubister, Atherton Goals: Rowe 15/19

The Warriors are building nicely ahead of their date with rivals St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley in just under a fortnight’s time.

A trip to Salford awaits before a break

Back onto the Men’s first-team now, with Peet’s side making a short trip to the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night as the reigning Super League champions face the struggling Salford Red Devils, who have been blighted by off-field financial issues since before a ball was kicked this year.

Paul Rowley’s Reds are doing it incredibly tough at the moment, sitting bottom of the Super League table with just one win from 12 games and a points difference of -425. The Warriors will look to rack up as many points as they possibly can this week, having a better points difference than league leaders Hull KR by just nine, whilst sitting two points behind the Robins in the table.