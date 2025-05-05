Wigan Warriors youngster Harvey Makin in loan action for Salford Red Devils | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

There were three Wigan Warriors teams in action over the previous seven days, and, as ever, there are plenty of talking points. Let’s get into them, shall we? Here is the latest Warriors notebook.

Locker Cup retained

Wigan Warriors retained the Locker Cup on Sunday thanks to a 22-20 win over Warrington Wolves at St James’ Park on Sunday as part of Super League’s Magic Weekend.

The Locker Cup is a historic trophy that has been contested between Wigan and Warrington dating back to 1938, when it began as the Wardonia Cup. Renamed as the Locker Cup in 1972, it was a key part of the rivalry until Super League’s launch in 1996. The trophy was revived for Magic Weekend in 2019, and since then, the regular feature has been retained in four of the last five seasons by the Warriors. In total, the Cup has been played for 58 times - Wigan winning 36, Warrington 21, and a single draw.

Injury latest

Wigan were able to welcome back key prop Tyler Dupree for their win over Warrington after he passed his return to play concussion protocol following his failed head injury assessment in the Good Friday win over St Helens a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, front-rowers Ethan Havard and Patrick Mago are now the only notable absentees for Peet’s side at the moment, with both players sidelined with hamstring injuries. Havard has been earmarked to make his first appearance of the season in Wigan’s visit to Catalans Dragons on May 24, whilst Mago is around two or three weeks away from returning to action.

Loan and dual-reg watch

There were nine Warriors players who were in loan and dual-registration action over the weekend! Tiaki Chan and Harvey Makin both featured for Salford on loan in the Red Devils’ 54-0 defeat to Hull KR on Saturday, whilst Sam Eseh was yellow-carded for a high tackle in Hull FC’s shock 12-10 defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Jacob Douglas, Josh Cartwright, Tom Forber and George Hirst featured for Oldham on dual-reg, helping Sean Long’s side win 30-26 at Doncaster.

And down in the capital, first-team squad members Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason both started for London Broncos as Mike Eccles’ side went down to a 36-6 defeat to York Knights at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Stoltman brothers lift St James’ Park

Tom and Luke Stoltman, widely regarded as the world’s strongest brothers, enjoyed a day at Magic Weekend on the Sunday, with Luke wearing a Warrington shirt and Tom donning a Wigan jersey.

The elite strongmen brothers, who hail from the Highlands of Scotland, were part of Sky Sports’ coverage at St James’ Park and posed for plenty of selfies with rugby league fans.

Warriors women just 80 minutes away from Wembley

It is a big week for Wigan Warriors Women, who are preparing to face Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup this weekend, with Denis Betts’ side just 80 minutes away from the final under the famous Wembley arch.

The Warriors progressed to the last four with group stage wins over Barrow Raiders Ladies and London Broncos Ladies before easing past Cardiff Demons in the quarter-finals at Robin Park Arena. Wigan are yet to concede in the competition, whilst scoring 224 points in their three games so far. Wigan face Leeds at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, May 10, 12pm kick-off, for a place in the final.

Academy claim first win of the season

Wigan Warriors Academy claimed their first win of the 2025 season thanks to a 30-16 win at Hull FC in Round Four.

Hull opened the scoring through Elliot Middlemas before Wigan responded via a Hamza Butt effort. Josh Horne got the Black and Whites back in front, but a try from Jaiden Drachenberg, who converted his own effort, gave Wigan a two-point advantage at the half-time interval.

Corben Ashurst extended Wigan’s lead after the second half restart before Hull hit back once more through Joe Thompson, but it was the Warriors who secured the win thanks to further efforts from Butt, Joe McGann and Riley Dervan.

LDSL take part in Magic Weekend

The Warriors took part in the Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League festival at Magic Weekend. The LDSL stars were back in action on Sunday, with the Warriors one of 11 club foundations involved in the Newcastle celebrations.

Wigan participated in a morning festival at Kingston Park before gracing the St James’ Park turf at half-time of the men’s first-team clash with Warrington. The Warriors played fixtures against Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, York Knights, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves at the festival.