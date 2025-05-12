Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors’ first-team had some time off over the weekend, with Super League taking a pause as the Challenge Cup semi-finals took place, but there were several Warriors teams in action.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As ever, there are a number of talking points over the last seven days, so let’s get into them, shall we? Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook.

Loan watch: Jack Farrimond stars for London as 11 feature in total

Jack Farrimond made his first appearance for London Broncos via dual-registration, and he took his opportunity with both hands. The talented halfback scored two tries on his London debut in a 22-20 defeat to Sheffield Eagles in the Championship, scooping the club’s Player of the Match award. Farrimond’s Wigan teammates Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason started in the front-row and back-row respectively for the Broncos, with loose forward Taylor Kerr featuring from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors also had four players in action for Oldham via dual-registration as Sean Long’s side went down to a 30-18 defeat to Toulouse Olympique at Boundary Park. Jacob Douglas and Nathan Lowe started on the wings for Oldham, with Super League Grand Final winner Tom Forber at hooker. Versatile forward George Hirst featured from the bench, and also played a bit of centre due to the Roughyeds being hit by injuries.

Meanwhile, young Wigan trio George O’Loughlin, Kallum Rathbone and Jack Purtill all played for Leigh Leopards reserves in their 78-6 win over Bradford Bulls at Golborne Parkside on Saturday.

Warriors women off to Wembley

St Helens and Wigan Warriors will meet in the Women’s Challenge Cup final for the very first time next month under the famous Wembley arch.

The Saints defeated reigning Super League champions York Valkyrie 10-6 in the semi-finals at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the final for the fifth successive year. Meanwhile, Wigan secured their place in the final for the first time in the short history of the women’s team after easing past Leeds Rhinos 44-14 at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to be a special occasion at Wembley on June 7, as it is the first time the two women’s sides of the club giants have met in a major final. In addition, it will be the first time rivals Wigan and Saints have faced off at the new Wembley in any format since the stadium was rebuilt, meaning next month’s Cup final will go down in history.

Warriors trio represent Lancashire in Academy Origin

Wigan had three players in the Lancashire side that faced Yorkshire in the first of this season’s two Academy Origin fixtures - Austin Daniel, Fin Yeomans and Shea O’Connor.

It wasn’t to be for the Red Rose country, though, with Yorkshire running out 42-10 winners at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in Castleford. The 2025 Academy Origin series will conclude in August at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Scholars thrash Leigh

Wigan’s scholars extended their unbeaten run with a 64-6 win over Leigh Leopards at Robin Park Arena on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors built a comfortable half-time lead thanks to tries from Alex Higham, Henry Briscoe, Isaac Makhaza, Harrison Oakes, Finlay Davies and Clayton Mayberry. Despite the Leopards scoring shortly after the second half restart, Wigan added further tries through Oakes, Lucas Fetherston, Liam Cartwright and Toby Calderbank-Mannix’s double to make it four wins from four.

Warriors Wheelchair knocked out of Challenge Cup

Wigan’s wheelchair fell to a 56-46 defeat to London Roosters in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup. Scott Trigg-Turner and Toby Burton-Carter both scored hat-tricks for the Warriors, whilst Adam Rigby and Jack Heggie also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s wheelchair reserves beat London Roosters reserves 22-10 in a friendly fixture. Chris Greenhalgh (2), Mark Williams and Riley Lannon scored for the Warriors.

A mouthwatering double-header awaits

Matt Peet’s first-team are back in action this week, with the reigning Super League champions hosting neighbours Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.

A mouthwatering double-header is in store at the Brick, with the Warriors Women facing reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie at 5:30pm ahead of the Men’s derby on Friday.