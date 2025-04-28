Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin in loan action for Salford Red Devils against Leigh Leopards | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Four Wigan Warriors teams were in action over the weekend, with Matt Peet’s side clinching their fourth win on the spin thanks to a 36-12 victory over Hull FC.

There are plenty of talking points to discuss over the last seven days, so let’s get into them, shall we? Here’s the latest Wigan Warriors notebook...

Could it be Magic now?

The reigning Super League champions head into Sunday’s derby with Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend in good form, with Peet’s side having won their last four games - Salford Red Devils (home), Hull Kingston Rovers (away), St Helens (home) and Hull FC (away).

Wigan were good value in Sunday’s 36-12 win over in West Hull. They were 22-12 to the good at half-time thanks to first half tries from Bevan French, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle. Peet’s side scored three unanswered tries in the second half through Abbas Miski, French and Nsemba to take the two points back over the Pennines.

Another big game awaits at St James’ Park in Newcastle this weekend against a Warrington Wolves side who beat St Helens 32-18 on Thursday night.

The latest injury report

The Warriors were able to welcome back powerhouse prop Luke Thompson and goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran for their visit to Hull on Sunday. Thompson had missed the wins over Hull KR and St Helens due to a calf issue, whilst Keighran had missed the previous four matches with a knee injury.

Samoan prop Patrick Mago will miss around three more weeks of action due to a hamstring injury, whilst England international Tyler Dupree will be available for selection against this weekend, provided he passes his return to play concussion protocol.

Speaking his post-match press conference at Hull, Peet revealed they are hopeful Ethan Havard will be able to return from his hamstring injury in their trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons in Round 12 on May 24.

Loan watch

There was just one Wigan player who featured out on loan or dual-registration at the weekend due to the Warriors having a reserves match on Saturday, which we’ll get onto shortly.

But first: loan watch. Young prop Harvey Makin played his second game for Salford as the Red Devils went down to a 28-6 defeat at home to Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening. France international Tiaki Chan, who is on a rolling loan at Salford, didn’t feature at the weekend due to a hamstring injury, which is believed to be a minor one.

Elsewhere, Hull FC loanee Sam Eseh wasn’t allowed to play against his parent club Wigan on Sunday, but featured for the Black and Whites’ reserve side on Friday night.

Reserves win as seven first-team squad members feature

The Warriors recorded a third straight win in the Reserves League following a 34-22 win over Bradford Bulls at Robin Park Arena on Saturday.

First-team squad members Noah Hodkinson, Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason and Taylor Kerr all featured for Shane Eccles’ side, with Douglas, Farrimond, Forber and Kerr all part of Peet’s 21-man squad that travelled to Hull on Sunday!

Warriors Women reach Challenge Cup semi-finals after 18-try win

Wigan reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup after running in 18 tries in a 96-0 demolition of Cardiff Demons. Denis Betts’ side put on a show at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon, with Anna Davies scoring four tries in an outstanding display, whilst Mary Coleman grabbed a hat-trick in a Player of the Match performance.

Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire and Grace Banks each bagged braces, whilst Georgia Wilson, Remi Wilton and Jenna Foubister also got on the scoresheet, with halfback Foubister kicking 12 goals.

The Warriors have set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday, May 10 - before the Men’s semi-final between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

Betts’ side have enjoyed a flying start to the 2025 campaign, beating Barrow Raiders Ladies (84-0), London Broncos Ladies (44-0) and Cardiff Demons (96-0) in the Cup, racking up an aggregate score of 224-0 in their first three games.

Ex-Warriors youngster joins League 1 club

Last week, League 1 side Swinton Lions announced the signing of former youngster Finlay Rogers, who was formerly in the youth ranks at Wigan and Leeds, whilst also spending time with Premiership rugby union side Sale Sharks.

Wigan-born Paul Wood, who is Swinton’s head coach, said: “We’re delighted to bring in another quality addition to the squad in Finlay. With a strong rugby pedigree, developed through the Wigan system and valuable experience in Australia, he’s a dominant half with the confidence to lead our attack. His skill and game sense will make a real impact.

“Finlay adds great value as we continue to build for long-term success. Our focus remains on driving the club forward by bringing in top talent and creating healthy competition within a young, ambitious squad. If we keep this core together, we’ll be in a strong position for the future.”

Wigan’s PDRL side were in action against Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity in their opening festival of the year at Roundhegians RUFC in Leeds on Saturday.