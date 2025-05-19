Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors claimed the bragging rights on Friday night thanks to a 36-28 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough in front of a 17,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, there are plenty of talking points from over the last seven days, with four Warriors teams in action, so let’s get into them, shall we?

Warriors claim borough bragging rights

Matt Peet’s side went top of the Super League table (for 18 hours at least!) following their win over Leigh Leopards at the Brick. Wigan were 28-4 ahead at one stage before Leigh fought their way back into the contest. It wasn’t the most clinical of displays that we’ve seen from Wigan, but they got the job done, and another two points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors ran in seven tries against the Leopards thanks to Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis, Zach Eckersley and Kruise Leeming. After a lengthy stoppage, young gun Eckersley was stretchered from the field and went to Salford Hospital for scans, which, thankfully, came back all clear.

Loan Watch

Six Warriors were in loan or dual-registration action over the weekend in Super League and the 1895 Cup.

Young prop Sam Eseh got on the scoresheet for Hull FC in their 18-16 defeat to Leeds Rhinos, having started on the bench.

Meanwhile, young duo Harvey Makin and Tiaki Chan featured in Salford Red Devils’ 48-16 defeat at Castleford Tigers on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the 1895 Cup, Nathan Lowe (Wing), George Hirst (centre) and Tom Forber (hooker) all started for Oldham in their 40-14 defeat to Featherstone Rovers in the 1895 Cup semi-final at Boundary Park. There was a spot at Wembley at stake, but it was Featherstone Rovers who progressed to the capital thanks to a dominant victory.

Warriors Women stun the champions in season opener

Fresh from reaching the Challenge Cup final at Wembley the week before, the Warriors Women made a major statement of intent as they eased past reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie 40-6 in the opening match of the WSL season at the Brick on Friday night.

Molly Jones, Eva Hunter, Tiana Power, Grace Banks (2), Emily Veivers and Shaniah Power all got on the scoresheet for Denis Betts’ side.

Wigan’s Women are yet to lose in 2025, having beaten Barrow Raiders, London Broncos, Cardiff Demons and Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, whilst defeating York in the Women’s Super League opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy thrash Leopards

Wigan’s academy side ran in 14 tries to thrash neighbours Leigh 80-0 in the Academy League at Robin Park Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Harlen Smith, James Gleeson, Finlay Yeomans (2), Corben Ashurst (3), Samuel Dickenson, Thomas Bridge (2), Leo Wadsworth, Conner Oxbury, Jaiden Drachenberg and Shea O’Connor scored for the Warriors.

Edge Hall Road Community Stadium opens in Orrell

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic had the pleasure of showing off their redeveloped Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell to members of the community at their official open day on Saturday afternoon.

Key stakeholders from Warriors and Latics were in attendance, with invited dignitaries from the relevant governing bodies, Wigan Council and the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young girls took part in football and rugby league coaching sessions provided by both clubs, alongside giving members of the Wigan community to attend and help shape the long-term delivery on site.

The refurbished Edge Hall Road facility is being dubbed as the future of women’s sport, health and wellbeing in Wigan, with the women’s teams of Warriors and Latics to use it as their home ground moving forward, helping inspire the next generation.

Coming up this week

Three Warriors teams are in action this week across the Men’s Super League, Women’s Super League and Reserves League.

Wigan’s Reserves are in action at Robin Park Arena on Saturday (12pm), and it’s second versus third as the Warriors host Leeds Rhinos, with both teams having won four and lost one in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Reserves fixture, Matt Peet’s side will be in action over in Perpignan as they take on Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, 5:30pm kick-off (UK time).

And on Sunday, Wigan’s Women will finish the week off as they welcome Barrow Raiders to Robin Park Arena, 2pm kick-off.