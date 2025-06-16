Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh in loan action for Hull FC | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors made it nine wins in a row thanks to a 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

There were three Warriors teams in action over the weekend, and, as ever, there are plenty of talking points over the last seven days, so let’s get into them, shall we? Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook.

Nine wins on the spin

Matt Peet’s side made it nine wins in a row thanks to a last-gasp victory over Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday. Two tries from Jack Farrimond in the final seven minutes saw Wigan come from being 18-10 down to snatch a 22-18 win, and ultimately, the two points.

The Warriors are chasing league leaders Hull KR in terms of the league table, too, remaining just two points behind the Robins. Next up for the Warriors is a trip to the DIY Kitchens Stadium to face Wakefield Trinity in Round 15 of Super League on Friday night. Can they make it 10 wins on the spin? It’ll be tough, there’s no doubt about that, with Daryl Powell’s side showing up well in the top flight this season, but Wigan will be favourites given their overall form and champion status, and will want to produce a more polished display this weekend.

Injury latest

Bevan French was a notable absentee on the teamsheet in the win over Huddersfield. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet confirmed French had sustained a tight calf, and the Warriors boss is likely to provide an update on the Australian halfback when he speaks to the media later this week.

Meanwhile, Luke Thompson is recovering from two broken ribs he suffered away at Catalans Dragons three weeks ago, but it’s only believed to be a short-term injury. Versatile forward Sam Walters (fibula) and Abbas Miski (knee) remain the only long-term absentees for the Warriors.

Freakish feet from Faz

Young gun Jack Farrimond stepped up in the absence of the injured French, and it is safe to say he delivered. The 19-year-old is undoubtedly one of the brightest talents in the British game at the moment, and he is just a joy to watch every single time he gets an opportunity in the first-team.

Farrimond was a constant running threat in Dewsbury, and his footwork is filthier than a miner’s shoelace. He has played 11 games for Peet’s first-team since making his debut last year, and whilst there is no rush for him to be involved every week, he is only going to benefit from getting valuable game time under his belt. He is one of those box-office type players who fans just enjoy watching. He also handled himself well in defence, too, and doesn’t shy away from the tough stuff.

Six feature in Loan Watch

Six Warriors players were in loan action over the latest round of Super League, Championship and Reserves fixtures. Sam Eseh came off the bench to play 44 minutes as his Hull FC side went down to a 22-14 defeat against Castleford Tigers at the MKM Stadium, with the young prop making 22 tackles and 83 metres.

Elsewhere in Super League, Tiaki Chan featured from the bench in Salford Red Devils’ 46-4 defeat to St Helens on Sunday afternoon. The France international played for around half an hour.

In the Championship, Kian McDermott started in the front-row for London Broncos as they fell to a narrow 24-16 defeat to Toulouse Olympique in the south of France, whilst back-rower Lukas Mason came off the bench for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Warriors youngsters Tom Ratchford and Trent Kelly-Duffy played for Leigh Leopards Reserves in their 46-24 defeat to Huddersfield Giants Reserves. Ratchford started at hooker, whilst Kelly-Duffy featured from the bench.

Women also go nine from nine

The Warriors backed up their historic Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley with an impressive 58-0 win over Huddersfield Giants in the Women’s Super League at Laund Hill on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors ran in 10 tries against the Giants thanks to Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter (2), Tiana Power (2), Grace Banks, Meg Williams (2), Kaitlin Hilton and Anna Davies, with halfback Izzy Rowe converting nine from 10 attempts.

Women’s line-up: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Tiana Power, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Eva Hunter, Cerys Jones, Meg Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Vicky Molyneux, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Kaitlin Hilton.

The Women’s Academy also picked up a win against Huddersfield, with Jenna Banks’ side running out 16-10 winners at Laund Hill, with tries coming from Katie Palmer (2) and Emily Coop.

Women’s Academy line-up: Erin Osborne; Emily Coop, Caitlin Padgett, Ava Wilson, Neve Mulcrow; Charlotte Meredith, Briannah Cunliffe; Alisha Lawrence, Grace Brindle, Katie Palmer, Ruby Hunter, Elara Llewellyn-Sharrock, Libby Wall. Subs: Mollie Chapman, Isabella Gill, Faith Yates, Jess Brown.

Wade set for another run out in the Reserves

New signing Christian Wade is entering his third week with the Warriors and is set for another run out with the Reserves in a derby clash with St Helens this weekend, as Peet confirmed in his press conference last week.

The 34-year-old winger is enjoying his first taste of rugby league with the Warriors and says he has settled into life with his new club seamlessly. Wigan Today went along to Robin Park Arena to interview him last week, so keep an eye out for that online and in The Wigan Post this week!