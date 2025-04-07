From left to right: Tiaki Chan, Tom Forber and Sam Eseh of Wigan Warriors | SWpix.com

Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook, featuring three of the club’s teams who have been in action over the last week.

Wigan Warriors’ first-team are back in action this week with a tough trip to Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night as they face league leaders Hull KR in Round Seven of Super League.

Whilst Matt Peet’s side didn’t play over the weekend due to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals taking place, three of the club’s teams took to the field. Here is the latest Wigan Warriors notebook...

Sam Eseh features in Hull derby

Young prop Sam Eseh - who is on a season-long loan at Hull FC from Wigan - featured in the Hull derby on Saturday afternoon. John Cartwright’s side went down to a 32-16 defeat to rivals Hull KR in the quarter-finals of the Cup in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the MKM Stadium, with Eseh featuring from the bench in what was his third appearance for the Black and Whites this season.

Tiaki Chan fails HIA

Warriors forward Tiaki Chan - who joined Salford Red Devils on a rolling loan ahead of this season - played for Paul Rowley’s side in their 20-12 defeat to Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Friday night. The France international failed a head injury assessment following a high tackle from Elliott Whitehead, which the Catalans forward was sin-binned for, resulting in a two-match ban for Grade D head contact and a fine. Chan has been ruled out of Salford’s game against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening due to concussion protocol.

Six Warriors in loan and dual-reg action

As well as the aforementioned Eseh and Chan, four more Wigan players were in loan or dual-registration action over the weekend.

Homegrown hooker Tom Forber, who played in the Warriors’ Super League Grand Final win last year, came on from the bench in Oldham’s 38-24 win over Barrow Raiders in the 1895 Cup quarter-finals at Boundary Park, with off-season recruit George Hirst starting in the back-row for Sean Long’s side. Oldham are now within 80 minutes of the 1895 Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, academy products Taylor Kerr and Lukas Mason featured for London Broncos as Mike Eccles’ side went down to a 34-6 defeat to Featherstone Rovers in the 1895 Cup quarter-finals. Kerr started at loose forward for the Broncos, with Mason coming on from the bench.

Women get off to a flying start

The Warriors women got their 2025 campaign off to a flying start as they ran in 15 tries to thrash Barrow Raiders Ladies 84-0 in the group stages of the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Homegrown talent Jenna Foubister scored a hat-trick and kicked 11 goals, racking up a personal tally of 34 points, whilst scooping the Player of the Match award.

Tiana Power, Molly Jones, Georgia Wilson, Eva Hunter and Ellise Derbyshire each bagged braces, with Mary Coleman and Remi Wilton also getting on the scoresheet.

Academy edged out by Hull KR

Wigan’s academy side went down to a narrow 20-18 defeat to Hull KR at Robin Park Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors were 12-10 ahead at half-time thanks to tries from Thomas Bridge and James Gleeson, both converted by Alfie Maden, whilst Hull KR crossed for tries through Henry Tully and Luke Foreman.

Wigan extended their lead in the second half through Mike Porter, which was again converted by Maden, but Hull KR fought back with two further tries to take the two points back over the Pennines in Round Two of the Academy League.

Scholars win in style

Wigan’s scholars got the win over Hull KR though, scoring eight tries in a convincing 42-4 victory at Wigan St Patricks.

The Cherry and Whites were 14-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries from Tom Farrimond, Cody Lyons-Ashworth and Ben Farrimond.

Wigan scored five further tries in the second half through Matty Halton, Victor Omodele, Will Dootson, Jack Myers and Alfie Silcock to make it two wins from two in the Scholarship League.

RFL officially launches 2025 disability inclusion season

On Saturday, the Rugby Football League kicked off its 2025 Disability Inclusion Season with an official launch event held at the Hilton Deansgate, Manchester.

The Warriors were involved in the celebration, which was followed by the year’s first competitive inclusion event, the Wheelchair Fours tournament, which welcomed over 300 participants to Belle Vue.

Representatives from the Wheelchair Super League, Learning Disability Rugby League (LDRL) and Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) took to the stage in Manchester to share updates and opportunities for the season ahead, with the Warriors having several representatives in attendance.