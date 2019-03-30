Wigan Warriors' off-field drama no excuse for poor form, says Sean O'Loughlin

Sean O’Loughlin insists Wigan’s players won’t be distracted by continued uncertainty over the coaching position.

The Warriors head into tomorrow’s game against Catalans with the Shaun Edwards saga seemingly no closer to being concluded.

Edwards has been given time by the club to consider whether he wants to honour his commitment to succeed Adrian Lam later this year or stay in rugby union.

But captain O’Loughlin says it is quite easy to put the blinkers on as they seek their third win of the campaign.

“It’s something the players are well aware of, we speak about it, but it’d be an excuse to say it’s a distraction,” he said.

“What goes on in training and game day, the future doesn’t come into it. It doesn’t affect us – it will affect us next year, whatever happens – but it doesn’t influence how we train and how we play.”

Wigan head into tomorrow’s home match with Catalans with renewed confidence following last weekend’s 30-22 win at Salford, which snapped a five-game losing run. The match will see

Sam Tomkins face his hometown club for the first time and the Warriors are hoping their ticket initiatives – including Mother’s Day giveaways – will secure a bumper crowd for the non-televised match.

O’Loughlin said: “Even though we’ve lacked cohesion and confidence this year, the mood has been good.

“We’ve addressed what’s not gone quite right and cracked on – there’s not been kicking stones every week.

“Catalans are difficult to handle and with Matty Smith and Sam there, it gives them more structure. We’ll be ready for it.”