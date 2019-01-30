Wigan Warriors' Oliver Gidart set for fresh duel against 'unbelievable' St Helens ace

Oliver Gildart is hoping to underline his Test credentials tomorrow night – when he goes head-to-head against the player he pipped for an England spot.

His strong form for Wigan last season saw him earn a late call-up to Wayne Bennett’s squad when Sam Burgess withdrew through injury.

And the 22-year-old went on to figure in all three matches against New Zealand, getting the nod ahead of Mark Percival – his opponent at the Totally Wicked Stadium this evening.

“It’s a good challenge to play against him, and hopefully for him as well,” said Gildart.

“We’re good mates, and I got to know him better in the England squad, and he’s an unbelievable player.

“Hopefully he will bring the best out of me and I will out of him.”

Gildart has usually avoided Percival directly in previous derbies as they both played on the left-side.

But the Warriors ace was switched to the right for their last five games last season – and he is expected to start 2019 on the same edge where he won a Grand Final and starred for England.

“I’ve had a chat and told Lammy it’s not my favourite side, I prefer the left and I feel I’m better on that side,” said Gildart.

“But I’m happy to do what’s best for the team and I felt I got a good combination with Tommy Leuluai at the back end of last year.

“One good thing about playing on the right is I face new centres – I get to play Percy at Saints, Konrad Hurrell at Leeds – so there are new challenges for me, and that side I’m looking forward to.”

Saints have played down the revenge factor to tomorrow’s opener, with coach Justin Holbrook insisting their failure to reach the Grand Final – having been pace-setters all season – will not be in their minds when they welcome champions Wigan. But Gildart, a former school-mate of Saints prop Luke Thompson, believes it will be a motivating factor.

“They were hands down the best team last year but fell at last hurdle, so they will want to prove a point,” he added. “I think in their mind, we pipped them.

“We’ll both probably be rusty so it may not be the best quality but the aggression and determination will be there.”