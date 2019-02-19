Wigan Warriors' Oliver Gildart disappointed with himself for 'soft tries' in World Club Challenge

Oliver Gildart admits he was “gutted” with himself after Sunday’s World Club Challenge defeat.

Counterpart Brett Morris scored a hat-trick including two early tries, which left Wigan 10 points down after as many minutes.

The hosts rallied and from that point, the sides exchanged two tries each as the Sydney Roosters went on to claim a 20-8 victory.

Morris, making his Roosters debut and playing his first game at centre, slipped from Gildart’s grasp for the opener and then managed to ground the ball for his second when it appeared like he would be held up over the line.

“Personally I’m disappointed. I was gutted, I’m not going to lie,” said the England international.

“There were a couple of soft tries on my edge there. I knew it was their go-to attacking edge, they did the little things right that got our middle tied up and left me with a bit of space and a couple of questions to defend on the edge.

“I’ve got to do a bit better - I’m disappointed with myself but I’ll learn from this and come back stronger.

“One was my fault... a few others looked like my fault but it comes from the inside as well, so it’s not just one of us - it could be four, five of us - we looked at it on video and fixed it in the second-half, which was a good thing.

“It was a bad start, and we had too much to do - we dug in and we could have nicked a result there.”

Gildart says the early damage did not rock his confidence as Wigan regathered and scored tries either side of half-time to cut the margin to eight points and give the hosts hope.

“I’ve played in enough games to not let my head drop and I tried to get back at them,” said Gildart. “In the second-half I thought we were the better team.

“It was a great game to play in the atmosphere was outstanding. I’ll take a lot from this.

They were the better team - but (if there were) a couple of soft tries we don’t give, we’re in for a game.”