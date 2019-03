Samy Kibula was sent off during Dewsbury’s 16-13 loss to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

The Wigan Warriors prop, on loan at the Rams, was shown a red card for a high tackle on Joel Farrell in the 28th-minute during a first half which also saw Sheffield’s Brad Knowles sent off for punching.

Over at Swinton, four Warriors players featured for the Lions, with on-loan Harry Smith being joined by Liam Forsyth, Liam Paisley, and Chris Hankinson in their 24-12 defeat to Featherstone Rovers.