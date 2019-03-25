Wigan Warriors players rack up the points playing in the Championship

Liam Forsyth scored two tries for the Lions
Wigan Warriors players accounted for 16 of Swinton Lions' points in their 33-26 Championship win at Barrow yesterday.

Centre Liam Forsyth scored two tries and fellow Warrior Liam Paisley also crossed, in a match that also featured Chris Hankinson on dual-registration.

England academy halfback Harry Smith, who is on loan with the Lions, kicked two of their four goals.

Samy Kibula, on loan at Dewsbury, crossed for a try in their 32-22 win at Featherstone.

Josh Woods - on a season long loan at Leigh - partnered St Helens' Danny Richardson at halfback in their 26-12 loss at Bradford.

Former Warriors Stefan Marsh, Iain Thornley, Tom Spencer and Jack Higginson also played for the Centurions.