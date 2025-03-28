Wigan Warriors powerhouse relishing Ashes return as 'pinnacle' admission made

Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson in action for England in 2024 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

England will host Australia this autumn in the first Rugby League Ashes since 2003

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors star Luke Thompson believes the return of the Ashes series is ‘massive’ for the international game, and says representing his country England is the pinnacle of his career.

Earlier this week, it was finally confirmed that England will host Australia this autumn in a three-Test series, the first Rugby League Ashes series since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three Tests will be played at Wembley, Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and AMT Headingley.

“It is really exciting to finally get it announced,” said Thompson. “The series at the end of the year is going to be really exciting and one that all the players and fans can look forward to at the end of the season.

“I think it’s massive for the game in England. I think it’s been a while since we’ve had the Aussies over here in an Ashes series, so it’s big for the English game and the international game over here, hopefully, it can only help get some more eyes on the sport and get all the talk around it.

“I think you always push as hard as you can to try and get an England call-up, it is the pinnacle of your career so every season you’re desperate to wear that shirt at the end of the season, probably even more so this year with an Ashes series and with it being Australia. It’s been a number of years since we’ve had them over here, so it is a really exciting series, especially on English turf. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of competition for places and the lads will be raising their game, trying to get a shirt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby Football League have confirmed more than 30,000 supporters have already registered their interest for Ashes tickets just 24 hours after the announcement was made.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the ticket demand is extremely high for the series, which will see England and Australia lock horns for the first time since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final, the Kangaroos winning 6-0 in Brisbane.

With Australia having won the last three World Cups, they will be favourites to take the Ashes trophy back to the southern hemisphere, but Thompson insists Shaun Wane’s side won’t be overawed by them and are confident in their own ability.

Thompson added: “They’re human just like us, I think sometimes in England and Super League, we sort of put them on a pedestal, the game is very competitive out there, but they’re only human, just like us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we will be (overawed by them). I think whatever team gets selected to play that Ashes series will be very confident in ourselves.

“I think we showed in the last few Test series we’ve played against Tonga and Samoa, we’ve got a really good squad so I think whatever squad Waney puts together at the end of the year will be more than capable of getting the job done.

“I think it’s massive for the game over here to have the Ashes on English turf. All players will be aware of that at the end of the year and I’m sure all players will be raising their game in trying to get an England call-up.”

Fans can register their interest for Ashes tickets by clicking HERE.