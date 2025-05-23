Warriors boss Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad that beat Leigh Leopards last time out. Key prop Ethan Havard could make his return to the field following a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury. The England international replaces youngster Taylor Kerr in the only change to Peet’s extended squad. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Catalans Dragons with Ethan Havard return considered
Will Ethan Havard make his first appearance of the season? Will Zach Eckersley feature? Here is our Wigan Warriors predicted team to face Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.
