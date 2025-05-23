Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Catalans Dragons with Ethan Havard return considered

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:07 BST

Will Ethan Havard make his first appearance of the season? Will Zach Eckersley feature? Here is our Wigan Warriors predicted team to face Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

Warriors boss Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad that beat Leigh Leopards last time out. Key prop Ethan Havard could make his return to the field following a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury. The England international replaces youngster Taylor Kerr in the only change to Peet’s extended squad. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has been in a rich vein of form in 2025, scoring 12 tries and providing nine assists in 10 league appearances.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been in a rich vein of form in 2025, scoring 12 tries and providing nine assists in 10 league appearances. | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 21-year-old was stretchered from the field in last week's win over Leigh Leopards, but scans came back all clear on his neck injury. Eckersley has been named in the 21-man squad for the trip to Perpignan!

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old was stretchered from the field in last week's win over Leigh Leopards, but scans came back all clear on his neck injury. Eckersley has been named in the 21-man squad for the trip to Perpignan! | Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
The Australian delivered a strong display on both sides of the ball against Leigh last week. Keighran is also a very reliable goal-kicker, too.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The Australian delivered a strong display on both sides of the ball against Leigh last week. Keighran is also a very reliable goal-kicker, too. | Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
The England international will surely be a shoo-in to make Shaun Wane's squad for the Ashes this autumn if he is fit and available. Wardle is having another strong season with the Warriors.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international will surely be a shoo-in to make Shaun Wane's squad for the Ashes this autumn if he is fit and available. Wardle is having another strong season with the Warriors. | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice