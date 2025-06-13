Jake Wardle scoring a try for Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Jake Wardle scoring a try for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Huddersfield Giants, including several returning stars

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:07 BST

Who will return this week? How many changes will Matt Peet make to his line-up? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

Warriors boss Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that eased past Salford Red Devils 46-6 a fortnight ago, with young hooker Tom Forber replacing fellow academy product Kian McDermott, who made his first-team debut last time out. However, there would be several returnees this week after Peet opted to rotate his squad against Salford. Without further ado, lets get into our predicted Warriors team to face the Giants, shall we?

The Australian fullback has been in a rich vein of form in 2025, scoring 15 tries and providing 10 assists in 12 league appearances.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian fullback has been in a rich vein of form in 2025, scoring 15 tries and providing 10 assists in 12 league appearances. | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 21-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Abbas Miski, and hasn't let anyone down. The beauty of Eckersley is that he is comfortable playing anywhere along the backline.

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Abbas Miski, and hasn't let anyone down. The beauty of Eckersley is that he is comfortable playing anywhere along the backline. | Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
The Australian centre is having an impressive campaign and is leading the way for goals in Super League, with 47 to his name in nine league games.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The Australian centre is having an impressive campaign and is leading the way for goals in Super League, with 47 to his name in nine league games. | Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Wardle was rested by Peet in Wigan's last outing at Salford a fortnight ago, but we think the England international will come back in to face his former club this weekend.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

Wardle was rested by Peet in Wigan's last outing at Salford a fortnight ago, but we think the England international will come back in to face his former club this weekend. | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice