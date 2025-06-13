Warriors boss Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that eased past Salford Red Devils 46-6 a fortnight ago, with young hooker Tom Forber replacing fellow academy product Kian McDermott, who made his first-team debut last time out. However, there would be several returnees this week after Peet opted to rotate his squad against Salford. Without further ado, lets get into our predicted Warriors team to face the Giants, shall we?
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Huddersfield Giants, including several returning stars
Who will return this week? How many changes will Matt Peet make to his line-up? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday afternoon.
