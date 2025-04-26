Brad O'Neill after Wigan Warriors' win over Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round SevenBrad O'Neill after Wigan Warriors' win over Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round Seven
Brad O'Neill after Wigan Warriors' win over Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round Seven | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull FC with forward pack options assessed

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 23:36 BST

How many changes will Matt Peet make to his side? What do the middle unit options look like in the absence of Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Hull.

Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad that beat rivals St Helens on Good Friday, with prop Luke Thompson and centre Adam Keighran coming back into the extended squad. Thompson has missed the last two games with a calf issue, whilst Keighran has missed the last four with a knee injury.

Thompson and Keighran replace prop Patrick Mago, who is facing around a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and Tyler Dupree, who has been ruled out of the trip to Hull due to concussion protocol, having failed a head injury assessment in last week’s win over Saints.

Meanwhile, youngsters Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber and Taylor Kerr - all of whom were named in Peet’s 21-man squad earlier this week - played for the reserves on Saturday, perhaps giving an indication they won’t feature on Sunday against Hull. Right, without further ado, let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up v Hull FC, shall we?

1. Fullback: Jai Field

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian fullback is in a rich vein of form this season, currently sitting fifth in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard after eight rounds. | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international provides a huge boost to Matt Peet's side when he is fit and available due to his hard work in the backfield. We reckon he'll keep his starting spot against Hull. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

The Warriors academy product has stood up to the plate this season and hasn't looked out of place at all. A special talent with a bright future. | Dave Greaves

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international will surely be in Shaun Wane's plans for this autumn's Ashes against Australia. Wardle is one of the most naturally gifted rugby league players you are likely to see this year. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

