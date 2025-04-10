Liam Byrne applauds the Wigan Warriors fansLiam Byrne applauds the Wigan Warriors fans
Liam Byrne applauds the Wigan Warriors fans | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull KR with pack options explored after Luke Thompson blow

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:29 BST

Who will replace Luke Thompson? Who will start in the front-row? Will Abbas Miski feature? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Hull KR on Friday night.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that thrashed Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium a fortnight ago - with winger Abbas Miski coming back in after a spell on the sidelines with a knee issue. The Lebanon international replaces key prop Luke Thompson, who has been ruled out for around three weeks with a calf injury. Without further ado, let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up for the trip to Hull KR...

Field returned to the team a fortnight ago, scoring two tries in Wigan's win over Salford following a short spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

Field returned to the team a fortnight ago, scoring two tries in Wigan's win over Salford following a short spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. | Bernard Platt

Miski hasn't played since the historic game in Las Vegas on March 1 due to a knee injury - but the Lebanon international has returned to Matt Peet's 21-man squad this week.

2. Winger: Abbas Miski

Miski hasn't played since the historic game in Las Vegas on March 1 due to a knee injury - but the Lebanon international has returned to Matt Peet's 21-man squad this week. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 21-year-old homegrown talent has already made six appearances this season and we reckon he'll feature again this weekend.

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old homegrown talent has already made six appearances this season and we reckon he'll feature again this weekend. | John Clifton/SWpix.com

The England international has scored six tries in seven games so far this year. Undoubtedly one of the best centres in Super League.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international has scored six tries in seven games so far this year. Undoubtedly one of the best centres in Super League. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

