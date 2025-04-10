Wigan coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that thrashed Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium a fortnight ago - with winger Abbas Miski coming back in after a spell on the sidelines with a knee issue. The Lebanon international replaces key prop Luke Thompson, who has been ruled out for around three weeks with a calf injury. Without further ado, let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up for the trip to Hull KR...