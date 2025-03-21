Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leeds Rhinos as Jai Field conundrum considered

From left to right: Abbas Miski, Jai Field and Zach Eckersley in action for Wigan Warriors | SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors are back in Super League action on Saturday as they face Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

Wigan Warriors aim to return to winning ways this week with a trip to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos in a mouth-watering Saturday night Super League showdown.

The Cherry and Whites were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Hull FC last time out, so Matt Peet’s side will be determined to bounce back with a professional performance this weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Peet confirmed they’ll be without goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran for around eight to ten weeks due to an MCL knee injury.

Fullback Jai Field left the field 25 minutes last week’s defeat to Hull with a hamstring issue - but he has been named in the 21-man squad for the trip to Headingley, which was music to the ears of Warriors fans when the squad list was posted at Thursday lunchtime. However, whether the Australian speedster plays or not remains to be seen, but the reigning Super League champions have plenty of depth and cover should he not be deemed fit enough to play in time.

Young gun Zach Eckersley has done a sterling job across the backline positions during his time in the first-team so far. He could be an option to go to fullback if Field doesn’t play, whilst Bevan French reverted to the No. 1 role in the absence of Field last week.

Homegrown talent Jack Farrimond has also been named in the 21-man squad, so Peet could potentially go down the avenue of playing Farrimond and Harry Smith in the halves with French moving to fullback.

Perhaps it went slightly under the radar given the headlines around Field, but Abbas Miski was a welcome return to Wigan’s 21-man squad this week. The Lebanon international hasn’t featured since the Las Vegas game due to swelling on an old injury - but it would be a big boost if he returns against Leeds.

But again, the Warriors have options if it is a week too soon for Miski. Eckersley has been playing on the wing in Miski’s absence and has impressed, whilst academy product Jacob Douglas is also amongst the travelling squad.

It’s incredibly tough to even attempt to make a predicted 17 this week, so we’ve split it in two! We’ve done a predicted team including Field, and one without him.

Wigan Today’s predicted Warriors 17 (with Field): Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Zach Eckersley, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Tom Forber, Tyler Dupree, Patrick Mago, Sam Walters.

Wigan Today’s predicted Warriors 17 (without Field): Zach Eckersley; Abbas Miski, Liam Farrell, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Tom Forber, Tyler Dupree, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.

Yorkshire Evening Post’s predicted Rhinos 17: Lachie Miller; Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall; Brodie Croft, Jake Connor; Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon. Subs: Cooper Jenkins, Sam Lisone, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield.

The Super League Round Five clash takes place at AMT Headingley on Saturday, 5:30pm kick-off. For those not making the trip to West Yorkshire, it is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.