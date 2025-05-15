Wigan coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad that beat Warrington Wolves 22-20 at Magic Weekend a fortnight ago. Patrick Mago is back in contention, having missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, young winger Jacob Douglas also returns to the 21, having recently enjoyed a couple of games on dual-registration with his hometown club Oldham in the Championship. Mago and Douglas replace young hooker Tom Forber and Miski in Peet’s 21, with Lebanon international Miski facing a couple of months in the treatment room after undergoing knee surgery. Let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up v Leigh, shall we?
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards with wing options explored in Abbas Miski absence
Who will replace the injured Abbas Miski on the wing? Will Patrick Mago return to the 17?
