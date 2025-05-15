From left to right: Jai Field, Bevan French and Zach Eckersley after Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens on Good Fridayplaceholder image
From left to right: Jai Field, Bevan French and Zach Eckersley after Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens on Good Friday | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards with wing options explored in Abbas Miski absence

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 16:50 BST

Who will replace the injured Abbas Miski on the wing? Will Patrick Mago return to the 17? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad that beat Warrington Wolves 22-20 at Magic Weekend a fortnight ago. Patrick Mago is back in contention, having missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, young winger Jacob Douglas also returns to the 21, having recently enjoyed a couple of games on dual-registration with his hometown club Oldham in the Championship. Mago and Douglas replace young hooker Tom Forber and Miski in Peet’s 21, with Lebanon international Miski facing a couple of months in the treatment room after undergoing knee surgery. Let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up v Leigh, shall we?

The Australian speedster has been one of the form players in Super League so far this season, highlighted by the fact he is currently fourth in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been one of the form players in Super League so far this season, highlighted by the fact he is currently fourth in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard.

The 21-year-old has done a stellar job whenever called upon by coach Matt Peet, scoring 12 tries in 26 appearances since making his first-team debut in 2022. With Abbas Miski set for a couple of months on the sidelines, we reckon Eckersley is the man to fill the void on the wing.

2. Winger: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old has done a stellar job whenever called upon by coach Matt Peet, scoring 12 tries in 26 appearances since making his first-team debut in 2022. With Abbas Miski set for a couple of months on the sidelines, we reckon Eckersley is the man to fill the void on the wing.

Having Keighran back over the last couple of weeks has been a boost for Wigan, with the Australian boasting one of the most accurate goal-kicking strike rates in the competition.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Having Keighran back over the last couple of weeks has been a boost for Wigan, with the Australian boasting one of the most accurate goal-kicking strike rates in the competition.

It would be fair to say Wardle is probably one of the first names on Peet's teamsheet, if fit and available, of course. The England international just oozes class.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

It would be fair to say Wardle is probably one of the first names on Peet's teamsheet, if fit and available, of course. The England international just oozes class.

