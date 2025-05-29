Warriors boss Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad, with homegrown props Harvey Makin and Kian McDermott replacing injured pair Luke Thompson and Sam Walters. Meanwhile, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas could feature after not making the matchday squad in last Saturday’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Salford Red Devils as pack options assessed following injury blows
Who will replace Luke Thompson and Sam Walters? Will Matt Peet rotate his squad? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night.
