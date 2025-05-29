Warriors boss Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad, with homegrown props Harvey Makin and Kian McDermott replacing injured pair Luke Thompson and Sam Walters. Meanwhile, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas could feature after not making the matchday squad in last Saturday’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?