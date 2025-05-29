Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Salford Red Devils as pack options assessed following injury blows

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 09:52 BST

Who will replace Luke Thompson and Sam Walters? Will Matt Peet rotate his squad? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night.

Warriors boss Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad, with homegrown props Harvey Makin and Kian McDermott replacing injured pair Luke Thompson and Sam Walters. Meanwhile, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas could feature after not making the matchday squad in last Saturday’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 tries and registering nine assists in 11 league appearances so far. | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

Young gun Eckersley is doing an impressive job on the wing in the absence of Abbas Miski, who is expected to be out of action for a couple of months after undergoing knee surgery. | Bernard Platt

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The Australian has kicked the most goals in Super League so far this year, with 40 to his name in eight appearances, including eight successful goals from nine attempts in last week's win over Catalans Dragons. | Bernard Platt

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international is an ever-present for Peet's side in 2025, having scored nine tries and provided five assists in 12 league appearances. | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

