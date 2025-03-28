Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that travelled to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos last week - with Brad O’Neill set to end an eight-month injury lay-off, replacing winger Abbas Miski, who is nursing a knee injury. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?
1. Fullback: Jai Field
Field missed last week's defeat at Leeds Rhinos due to a tight hamstring, but he has again been named in the 21-man squad this week so could return to action. | John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Winger: Jacob Douglas
The academy product made his first Super League appearance of 2025 last time out, and Matt Peet has confirmed he will play again this week. | Dean Williams
3. Centre: Zach Eckersley
The homegrown talent's versatility has come in handy for the Warriors over the last 18 months. Could he retain his spot at centre against Salford? | John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international is one of the best centres in Super League and we expect him to feature again this weekend. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
