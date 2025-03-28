Jai Field (left) and Junior Nsemba (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors tryJai Field (left) and Junior Nsemba (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try
Jai Field (left) and Junior Nsemba (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Salford Red Devils with Jai Field conundrum considered

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 21:56 BST

Will Jai Field feature this weekend? Will Matt Peet make any changes to his 17? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that travelled to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos last week - with Brad O’Neill set to end an eight-month injury lay-off, replacing winger Abbas Miski, who is nursing a knee injury. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

Field missed last week's defeat at Leeds Rhinos due to a tight hamstring, but he has again been named in the 21-man squad this week so could return to action.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The academy product made his first Super League appearance of 2025 last time out, and Matt Peet has confirmed he will play again this week.

2. Winger: Jacob Douglas

The homegrown talent's versatility has come in handy for the Warriors over the last 18 months. Could he retain his spot at centre against Salford?

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

The England international is one of the best centres in Super League and we expect him to feature again this weekend.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

