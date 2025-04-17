Sam Walters in action for Wigan WarriorsSam Walters in action for Wigan Warriors
Sam Walters in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v St Helens with middle unit options assessed

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST

Will Matt Peet make any changes to his side for Good Friday? What do the middle unit options look like? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face St Helens.

Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that won at Hull KR last Friday, with youngster Taylor Kerr coming in for fellow academy product Harvey Makin, who has joined Salford Red Devils on a one-month loan deal. Let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up for Good Friday, shall we?

The Australian delivered a stellar display in Wigan's win over Hull KR last week and is in a rich vein of form in the early rounds of 2025.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian delivered a stellar display in Wigan's win over Hull KR last week and is in a rich vein of form in the early rounds of 2025. | Bernard Platt

The Lebanon international made a try-scoring return in Wigan's win over Hull KR last week following a four-match absence due to an old knee injury. He produced a solid display at Craven Park, making 22 carries.

2. Winger: Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international made a try-scoring return in Wigan's win over Hull KR last week following a four-match absence due to an old knee injury. He produced a solid display at Craven Park, making 22 carries. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 21-year-old has shown his utility value ever since his first-team debut in 2022. Although he has only played 24 games for Wigan, nothing seems to faze him. A special talent.

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old has shown his utility value ever since his first-team debut in 2022. Although he has only played 24 games for Wigan, nothing seems to faze him. A special talent. | Dave Greaves

The England international is one of - if not - the best centre in Super League. Wardle produced another magic play to score his try against Hull KR.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international is one of - if not - the best centre in Super League. Wardle produced another magic play to score his try against Hull KR. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

