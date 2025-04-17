Wigan Warriors predicted team v St Helens with middle unit options assessed

Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that won at Hull KR last Friday, with youngster Taylor Kerr coming in for fellow academy product Harvey Makin, who has joined Salford Red Devils on a one-month loan deal. Let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up for Good Friday, shall we?
1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian delivered a stellar display in Wigan's win over Hull KR last week and is in a rich vein of form in the early rounds of 2025. | Bernard Platt
2. Winger: Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international made a try-scoring return in Wigan's win over Hull KR last week following a four-match absence due to an old knee injury. He produced a solid display at Craven Park, making 22 carries. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old has shown his utility value ever since his first-team debut in 2022. Although he has only played 24 games for Wigan, nothing seems to faze him. A special talent. | Dave Greaves
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international is one of - if not - the best centre in Super League. Wardle produced another magic play to score his try against Hull KR. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
