Wigan Warriors predicted team v Warrington Wolves as key prop back in contention

Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that won 36-12 at Hull FC last Sunday. Tyler Dupree is back in contention, having passed his return to play concussion protocol, with the England international replacing young winger Jacob Douglas. Let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up v Hull FC, shall we?
1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian fullback has been in superb form in the opening third of the season, scoring 11 tries and providing five assists in eight Super League games. | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international has scored six tries in five Super League games so far this year, averaging 17 carries per game. | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian made his return to action in last week's win at Hull FC following a four-match absence due to a knee injury. | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Simply put, the England international is one of the best centres in Super League. He has been consistent as ever in the early rounds. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
