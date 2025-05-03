From left to right: Luke Thompson, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago applaud the Wigan Warriors supporters in Las VegasFrom left to right: Luke Thompson, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago applaud the Wigan Warriors supporters in Las Vegas
From left to right: Luke Thompson, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago applaud the Wigan Warriors supporters in Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Warrington Wolves as key prop back in contention

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 07:00 BST

How many changes will Matt Peet make to his side? Will Tyler Dupree return to the 17? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that won 36-12 at Hull FC last Sunday. Tyler Dupree is back in contention, having passed his return to play concussion protocol, with the England international replacing young winger Jacob Douglas. Let’s get into our predicted Wigan line-up v Hull FC, shall we?

1. Fullback: Jai Field

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

